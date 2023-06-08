How to watch Glastonbury live stream 2023 — line-up, schedule, Ultra HD

Tents and wellies at the ready – Glastonbury 2023 is fast approaching.

Couldn't get a ticket? No problem. Not only will you get to sleep in your own bed at night and not have to queue to use a toilet, you can watch live coverage of the festival from the comfort of your sofa, with sets from acts including Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, Elton John, Lizzo, Blondie, and Lewis Capaldi all set to be shown on the BBC.



Glastonbury 2023 content is easy to find for any UK fans but make sure you how to watch the free Glastonbury 2023 live streams from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Glastonbury live stream 2023 Performers: Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses, Elton John and loads more FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

With the cows out of the way, it's time for 200,000 revellers to descend on Worthy Farm again in Pilton once again – and this year's Glastonbury line-up is an absolute stonker.

Over the course of the weekend, the Pyramid Stage will host headline sets from the Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses, and Elton John, while Yusuf, who rose to fame in the 1970s as Cat Stevens, will serenade the afternoon crowd on Sunday with hits such as Father and Son and Wild World.

Elsewhere across the weekend the festival's main stage will also see performances from Royal Blood, Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X, but the one everyone's talking about is The Churnups. Never heard of them? Don't worry, neither has anybody else. Glastonbury loves a surprise act, and the internet is awash with theories about who the mysterious band could be, including Pulp, Foo Fighters and Blur, but we probably won't know for sure until they take to the stage on Friday evening.

But Glastonbury is about so much more than just the Pyramid Stage, with Wizkid, Lana Del Rey and Queens of the Stone Age headlining the Other Stage; Kelis, Loyle Carner and Rudimental over on West Holts; Hot Chip, Christine and the Queens, and Phoenix closing out Woodsies (the tent formerly known as the John Peel Stage); and The Park Stage playing host to Fever Ray, Fatboy Slim, and Alt-J.

Whatever you fancy watching, the BBC will have you covered, with over 40 hours of coverage across its TV channels – more than any other year in Glasto history – and in 4K UHD too. And if you miss it when it goes out live, you'll be able to catch up when it's convenient for you.

Excited? Read on for all the information on how to watch Glastonbury 2023 from anywhere in the world.

Watch Glastonbury 2023 free live stream

(Image credit: BBC)

In the UK, BBC iPlayer will have over 40 hours of live Glastonbury performances available to watch free, on-demand and in full. Simply sign up for a BBC account and you're good to go! UK citizen outside the UK?

Use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2023 free on BBC iPlayer from abroad while away from home.

We recommend ExpressVPN. Full instructions below.

Watch a Glastonbury 2023 live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access Glastonbury on BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best...

How to use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2023



Using a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2023 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Glastonbury Festival, you should choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Glastonbury 2023 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Glastonbury 2023 line-up

(Image credit: Glastonbury Festival)

There are hundreds of acts playing at Glastonbury this year, from Guns N' Roses headlining the Pyramid Stage for the first time, right down to Mr Peewee the Drumming Puppet in Bella's Field, but here are the full line-ups from the two main stages. All times are in BST:

FRIDAY - Pyramid Stage

Arctic Monkeys: 22.15 – 23.45

Royal Blood: 20.15 – 21.15

The Churnups: 18.15 – 19.30

Texas: 16.15 – 17.15

Stefflon Don: 14.45 – 15.45

Maisie Peters: 13.15 – 14.15

The Master Musicians of Joujouka: 12.00 – 12.45

FRIDAY - Other Stage

Wizkid: 22.30 - 23.45

Fred Again..: 20.30 – 21.30

Chvurches: 18.45 – 19.45

Krept & Konan: 17.15 – 18.15

Carly Rae Jepsen: 15.45 – 16.45

Lightning Seeds: 14.15 – 15.15

The Hives: 13.00 – 13.45

Ben Howard: 11.30 – 12.30

SATURDAY - Pyramid Stage

Guns N' Roses: 21.30 – 23.45

Lizzo: 19.30 – 20.30

Lewis Capaldi: 17.35 – 18.35

Aitch: 16.00 – 17.00

Amadou & Mariam: 14.30 – 15.30

Raye: 13.15 – 14.00

Rick Astley: 12.00 – 12.45

SATURDAY - Other Stage

Lana Del Rey: 22.30 – 23.45

Central Cee: 20.45 – 21.45

Manic Street Preachers: 18.45 – 19.45

Maggie Rogers: 17.15 – 18.15

Generation Sex: 15.45 – 16.45

Tom Grennan: 14.15 – 15.15

The Lathums: 13.00 – 13.45

The Unthanks: 11.45 – 12.30

SUNDAY - Pyramid Stage

Elton John: 21.00 – 23.05

Lil Nas X: 19.00 – 20.00

Blondie: 17.00 – 18.15

Yusf/Cat Stevens: 15.15 – 16.30

The Chicks: 13.30 – 14.30

Sophie Ellis-Bextor: 12.15 – 13.00

The Bristol Reggae Orchestra and Windrush Choir: 11.00 – 11.45

SUNDAY - Other Stage

Queens of the Stone Age: 21.45 – 23.15

The War on Drugs: 19.45 – 20.45

Becky Hill: 18.00 – 19.00

Dermot Kennedy: 16.30 – 17.30

The Teskey Brothers: 15.00 – 16.00

Nova Twins: 13.45 – 14.30

Japanese Breakfast: 12.30 – 13.15

The Joy: 11.00 – 12.00

Full line-up on the official Glastonbury Festival website.

Glastonbury 2023 weather

If you're watching from the comfort of your sofa it doesn't matter what the weather's like at Glastonbury, but it makes a huge difference to those camping on Worthy Farm.

There hasn't been a muddy Glastonbury since 2016 and that doesn't look like changing this year. Early forecasts predict above average temperatures for June, although as always in the UK the risk of rain is never far away.

Chances of a quagmire seem slim to none, though, so you'll have to put away your smug face for another year.