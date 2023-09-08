England vs Argentina live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023

England vs Argentina live stream preview

England were the only superpower in Pool D when the 2023 Rugby World Cup draw was made. Three years later, they'll assume the role of underdogs when they take on Argentina at Marseille's Stade Velodrome on Saturday, having lost five of their last six Test matches and plummeted to their joint-lowest ever world ranking.

England vs Argentina is free to watch on ITV and ITVX in the UK, and on RTÉ and RTÉ Player in Ireland. Use a VPN to watch an England vs Argentina live stream from abroad, if you're a licence fee payer away from home.

RWC 2023: England vs Argentina free live stream Date: Saturday 9th September Kick-off: 3pm (EST) / 8pm (BST) Free live stream: ITVX Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN

The Pumas are trending emphatically in the opposite direction. Under Michael Cheika they've claimed the scalps of New Zealand, Australia and England, and are now the firm favourites to top the pool. Not only are they looking to beat Steve Borthwick's men, but they'll fancy putting on a show too.

With only two teams able to progress to the knockouts, whoever comes out on the losing side here will know they face a tough task getting their tournament up and running.

George North is expected to wear England's No.10 jersey in the absence of suspended skipper Owen Farrell, though Borthwick has stressed that the personnel change won't spark a shift to a less pragmatic style of rugby.

Argentina tend to save their best form for Rugby World Cups and, if that proves the case again, there's no limit to what they could achieve in France. Here's how to get an England vs Argentina live stream and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

England vs Argentina free live stream

(Image credit: ITVX)

You can watch an England vs Argentina live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX (STV in Scotland), along with all the other Rugby World Cup 2023 matches. Fans in Ireland can also watch for free on RTÉ and online on RTÉ Player.

Away from home? Use a ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from abroad.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch an England vs Argentina live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular England vs Argentina live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch your preferred England vs Argentina live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for rugby fans. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for England vs Argentina

Using a VPN to watch England vs Argentina is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend – we've used it for years and it's always reliable.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For England vs Argentina, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free England vs Argentina live stream.

Watch England vs Argentina for FREE in the UK

ITV holds the rights to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the UK. That means you can live stream England vs Argentina, along with every Rugby World Cup match, for free on the ITVX website or mobile app (live and on catch up). Travelling outside the UK?

Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and watch free from anywhere.

Kick-off is set for 8pm BST on Saturday evening.

Watch England vs Argentina for FREE in Ireland

You can watch England vs Argentina, along with every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, for free in Ireland too. Kick-off is set for 8pm IST on Saturday.

England vs Argentina is being shown on free-to-air network RTÉ 2, which means you can live stream the game via RTÉ Player, which is available to use across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: You can live stream England vs Argentina free of charge while abroad with a good rugby VPN.

Watch England vs Argentina in Australia

In Australia, England vs Argentina is being shown on streaming service Stan Sport, which is showing every match of the Rugby World Cup ad-free. Kick-off is set for 5am AEST on Sunday morning.

To begin with, there's a Stan 7-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total). Travelling outside Australia?

Use VPN to unblock 9Now and watch England vs Argentina from anywhere

Watch England vs Argentina in the USA

Rugby fans in the US can live stream England vs Argentina, along with every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, on Peacock TV. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET/12pm PT on Saturday afternoon.

Peacock starts at $5.99 a month for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including the NFL, EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch England vs Argentina in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch England vs Argentina courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 7am NZST on Sunday morning.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch online using the country's Sky Go service.

If you're looking to cut the cord, you can try out the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month. Best of all, the monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

Don't forget: UK and Irish nationals can live stream England vs Argentina for free while abroad with a VPN.

England vs Argentina live stream in South Africa

Super Sport is the place to watch England vs Argentina in South Africa, along with every match of the Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 9pm SAST on Saturday night.

And if you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Watch England vs Argentina in Canada

You can watch England vs Argentina on TSN in Canada. Kick-off is set for 3pm ET/12pm PT on Saturday.

If you don't have the channel on cable, you can either sign up to the new TSN Plus streaming service for $8 per month (+ tax) or $80 per year (+ tax), or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

Don't forget: UK and Irish nationals can live stream England vs Argentina free of charge while abroad with a VPN.