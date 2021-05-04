Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch the Champions League semi-final in 4K or for free

Chelsea are in an excellent position to make their third Champions League Final with the scores level and an away goal tucked under their arm. Will Real Madrid turn on the afterburners when it counts or has Thomas Tuchel created a Blues team that can go the distance? Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream in 4K and from anywhere the world.

Real Madrid don't have the best away record in England. Los Blancos have not won in their last four visits and only scored two goals in total in the process but Zinedine Zidane has a knack of making it happen as a coach, having made it through the semis three times in three attempts.

Marcelo looks likely to feature despite his election duty obligations. Madrid will also be bolstered by the return of Sergio Ramos but he'll be without centre back partner Raphael Varane through injury. Eder Militao is set to continue filling in.

As for Chelsea, Toni Rudiger should be cleared to play. The big question mark is whether or not Mateo Kovacic will be part of the matchday squad.

It's an 8pm kick-off at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. Lucky football fans in Australia can subscribe to Optus Sports to catch all of the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League matches for just AU$14.99/month. Make sure to use a VPN if needed when travelling outside Australia for access.

Read on for more details on how to watch a Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream in 4K or for free wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream for $5.99

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Champions League games live through CBS All Access – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Of course, CBS All Access is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Champions League rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of the Champions League, Europa League and Premier League for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 for six months.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid in the UK

Rights to show the UEFA Champions League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Europa League.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid will be shown on BT Sport 2 (HD) and BT Sport Ultimate (4K). The build up starts at 7.15pm BST for an 8pm kick-off.

Watch the Champions League live in 4K

You can watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid in 4K HDR, beamed at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound.

BT Sport Ultimate fixtures are also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

Watch a free Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream

Football fans in Austria, Canada, Germany and Japan get the chance to watch the UEFA Champions League for free. DAZN has the rights to show the Champions League and a whole host of sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a 1-month free trial. So long as you've not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, simply use a VPN to access a Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream without being blocked.

It's also worth noting that there are free streams on terrestrial channels such Match TV in Russia, if that's where you happen to be. You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show the live Champions League football here.

Champions League Fixtures

All times shown in BST.

Tuesday 4th May

Manchester City vs PSG - 8pm



Wednesday 5th May

Chelsea vs Real Madrid - 8pm