Chelsea vs Manchester City live stream: watch the Premier League in 4K

Anything less than a win for Manchester City tonight and Liverpool will be crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 long years. Pep Guardiola's slim hopes of a shock league title took a body slam last night as Liverpool trounced Crystal Palace. Find out how to watch a Chelsea vs Manchester City live stream and watch history unfold.

Those in the US can buy a season pass from NBC Sports Gold and watch every minute live for just $9.99! (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck away from home.) UK viewers can find Chelsea vs Manchester City live in 4K on BT Sport.

City's biggest problem at Stamford Bridge may well be their own motivation. With the title all but Liverpool's, there may be the feeling that efforts are best saved for the Champions League, particularly given that a) they've never won it and b) that they might not be in the competition again for another two years.

Chelsea will certainly be looking to take all three points to help secure themselves a top four berth for next season's premier European competition. It's unclear whether fifth place will offer that reward with City's ban in the balance and, after Manchester United's comprehensive victory over Sheffield United, Frank Lampard's team are only three points clear.

Jorginho is available again after serving his two-match suspension. Both Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi are out injured. Expect Christian Pulisic to make a start after his excellent performance off the bench at Villa Park.

City will be without Sergio Aguero who has reported that surgery on his knee went well. As ever, Gabriel Jesus will more than make do as his replacement.

Chelsea vs Manchester City kicks off at 8.15pm. Remember that rules on substitutions have altered slightly. Teams can now make five changes to combat fatigue.

Read on below to find out how you watch the game in the best quality wherever you are.

Watch all remaining live Premier League games for $9.99

Premier League restart rights in the US belong to NBC, CNBC and NBCSN and you can watch all the remaining games on NBC Sports Gold's Premier League Pass for just $9.99, including Chelsea vs Manchester City.

It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The NBC Sports Gold app is available iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. You can also watch EPL streams on NBCSportsGold.com.

Premier League season pass $64.99 $9.99 with NBC Sports Gold

Watch every single minute of the remaining games of the EPL 2019/20. This huge discount on the full package includes all live streamed games, on-demand replays from 9pm ET and a host of extra programming.

NBC Sports is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City abroad using a VPN

US citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their NBC Sports Gold Pass streams from outside the States. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a US national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City in 4K in the UK

BT Sport has the rights to show Chelsea vs Manchester City and will do so in both 4K on BT Sport Ultimate and in HD on BT Sport 1.

If you're on the BT TV platform but not a BT Sport subscriber, then we'd highly recommend picking up a £25, contract-free BT Sport monthly pass to enjoy Chelsea vs Manchester City and other big games for the rest of the season.

BT Sport monthly pass £25, contract-free

Full access to all the BT Sport channels for one month, for one fee; anyone in the UK can enjoy the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website - no contract, no fuss.

View Deal

Virgin Media and Sky TV customers will be able to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City by subscribing to the BT Sport channels on their platform too.

Premier League fixtures

All fixture times are in BST. Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K.

Thursday 25th June

Burnley vs Watford - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC / Pick FREE TO AIR

Southampton vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Chelsea vs Man City - 8.15pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Saturday 27th June

Aston Villa vs Wolves - 12.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sunday 28th June

Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace vs Burnley - 8pm, Amazon Prime Video - FREE TO AIR

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton vs Manchester United - 8.15pm, Sky One/ Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/Ultra HD/Pick - FREE TO AIR

Wednesday 1st July

Arsenal vs Norwich - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC/Pick FREE TO AIR

Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

West Ham vs Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Thursday 2nd July

Sheffield United vs Tottenham - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Man City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event /Ultra HD

Saturday 4th July

Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion - 12:30, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth - 3pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Leicester City v Crystal Palace - 3pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Wolves v Arsenal - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Chelsea v Watford - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 5th July

Burnley v Sheffield United - 12pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Newcastle United v West Ham - 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Liverpool v Aston Villa - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Southampton v Man City - 7pm BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Monday 6th July

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tuesday 7th July

Crystal Palace v Chelsea - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC

Watford v Norwich City - 6pm, Sky Sports TBC / Pick FREE TO AIR

Arsenal v Leicester City - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Wednesday 8th July

Man City v Newcastle United - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

West Ham v Burnley - 6pm, BT Sport 2

Sheffield United v Wolves - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City v West Ham - 12.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Watford v Newcastle United - 12.30pm, Amazon Prime Video / Twitch

Liverpool v Burnley - 3pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sheffield United v Chelsea - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Brighton & Hove Albion v Man City - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 12th July

Wolves v Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City - 7pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Monday 13th July

Man Utd v Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR