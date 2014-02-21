We’re always a little wary when the official blurb to a product tells us to ‘bump up the bass’. It makes us worry about the rest of the frequency range.
Sound
Thankfully the low-end doesn’t drown everything out here. It’s weighty, and tonal balance is decent enough.
Dynamic reach is impressive, as shown by the drums-and-clapping intro of The xx’s Heart Skipped A Beat.
The problem here is the clarity and control of the sound. The low-end is a little soft, and everything above that needs more refinement.
If the timing were better, the lack of refinement might even be exciting, but as it is the presentation feels a touch messy.
Design
When it comes to the design, we’re impressed. These in-ears are very well made. The flat red-and-black cable looks smart (if not entirely unique), and the plug looks rugged enough to withstand a lot of use.
The buds are easy to fit, thanks to their chunky stature. Don’t expect a slim profile, however – they stick out a little.
Verdict
At this price, good design and high build quality aren’t enough. When it comes to sound quality, there are plenty of more refined rivals under the £100 mark.
