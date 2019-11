This Salamander TV rack does its job fairly well.



Images from a TV appear crisp and detailed, and sonically it serves up a wide, though slightly hard-edged sound.



Midrange and bass are well integrated, but it seems to encourage a treble that verges on strident.



In some ways this is a stylish and bold statement – and we applaud the extras (cooling fans: IR repeater) – but you're paying a notable style premium over a better support such as Hi Fi Racks' Podium.

