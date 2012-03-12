Trending

Panasonic TX-P42ST30 review

As good as half price, it’s no surprise that this set blows our socks off Tested at £550

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

As good as half price, from its initial release it’s no surprise that this set blows our socks off

For

  • Impressive all-round performance
  • 3D is comfortable
  • plenty of smart services including BBC iPlayer, Acetrax
  • detailed, sharp pictures

Against

  • Typically anaemic flatscreen sound

Such is our confidence in the current Panasonic range, and the ST30 line in particular, we were moved to flag-up this set’s price to whathifi.com readers over Christmas.

Down to £650 (and even less now if you shop around) we hadn’t reviewed it, but having seen the larger – and excellent – TX-P50ST30 sibling, we were quite confident.

Now, it’s crunch time. With an original retail price close to double this, it should certainly have plenty going for it.

This is a plasma set, with active-shutter 3D, a full HD resolution panel and the normal sprinkling of video and audio connections – four HDMIs, two USB connections and Panasonic’s trusty SD card input, for starters.

Web access via smart TV
Of course, like most rivals, it’s a smart TV. Connect it to the internet and you’re granted access to a far less shouty hub of content compared with most rivals.

Sure, this is partly because Panasonic has less to shout about, but there’s still BBC iPlayer, Acetrax, YouTube, social media, internet radio and a few more besides.

And it’s function over form throughout with the TX-P42ST30. The menus are staid but simple to follow, the remote is familiar and workmanlike and the design is presentable if no head-turner.

We can only presume all attention was on the insides, for the picture performance is anything but run-of-the-mill.

Smooth, sharp and scintillating
In fact, for this sort of money it’s ridiculously good. Watching the first season of Boardwalk Empire on Blu-ray, we enjoy realistic, rock-solid black levels alongside vibrant colours.

Edges are sharp and insight is excellent, making for a rounded picture with real texture and depth.

This set doesn’t need HD content to be at its best either. The DVD of Training Day has long been a test-room staple. It shows this Panasonic capable of smooth motion – we opt for motion processing on a low setting – and still delivering a solid picture that’s subtle yet capable of punch.

The Freeview digital tuner has occasional hints of noise but it’s sharp, colourful and detailed.

Panasonic serves up one of the more comfortable 3D pictures we’ve seen and thanks to those deep blacks there’s a good sense of depth and minimal crosstalk.

Just like its bigger brother, this 42in ST30 is an absolute bargain. Delivering a level of performance it really has no right to at this sort of money, and with no gaps of note in the spec, we can’t recommend this TV enough.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesST30
Product LineViera
Product NamePanasonic TX-P42ST30
Product ModelTX-P42ST30B
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypePlasma TV
ManufacturerPanasonic
Manufacturer Part NumberTXP42ST30B

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand32 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate23 kg
Width with Stand102 cm
Weight Approximate19.50 kg
Height with Stand67.5 cm
Width102 cm
Depth6.9 cm
Height64 cm
Dimensions64 cm (H): 102 cm (W): 6.9 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesChild Lock
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Screen Size106.7 cm (42")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption300 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption295 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Motion Interpolation TechnologyIntelligent Frame Creation Pro
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz
Analog TunerPAL
Enhanced Refresh Rate600 Hz

Miscellaneous

Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationREACH

Warranty

Limited Warranty5 Year