Panasonic TX-L37D25 review

This weighty Panasonic is a fine LED-backlit LCD, but it's not as flexible as we'd like and that, coupled with the price, means it loses out Tested at £735.00

Our Verdict

Stunning in some areas, but price and lack of backlight flexibility means the D25 narrowly misses out on five stars

For

  • Solid build
  • crisp pictures
  • largely good motion
  • improving range of internet content

Against

  • A bit dull with C.A.T.S. on, a bit too bright with it off
  • relatively pricey

Panasonic is a company committed to plasma, but it also builds a vast number of LCD models, especially at the smaller screen sizes that plasma isn't so suited for.

The D25 is right at the top of Panasonic's LCD range, thanks to its advanced features – edge LED backlighting (with a claimed contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1), Intelligent Frame Creation Pro motion processing and both a Freeview HD and Freesat tuner.

Fine build, and good-looking
This is a heavy TV, built with premium materials. It's got interesting styling, too, in the form of a rather industrial, gunmetal grey fascia with some peculiar ridges.

While we're on the subject of styling, it's worth pointing out that the TX-L37D28 is essentially the same as this D25, but with a pedestal that allows for a 15 degree backwards lean, should such a thing take your fancy.

When it comes to the picture, you have a choice to make: do you turn the C.A.T.S. (Contrast Automatic Tracking System) on, which results in a slightly dull picture, or off, raising the backlight up to rather aggressive levels?

A choice of picture processing
For our money the latter option is the better, as C.A.T.S. is just that bit lifeless; but manual control over backlight levels would almost certainly have made it possible to achieve a nice compromise.

As it is, when you play the First Flight chapter of the Avatar Blu-ray, the already bright picture is just a little in-your-face, and black levels are weakened as a result.

The black bars at the top and bottom of the screen are on the grey side, presumably thanks to the over-brightness of those LEDs around the edge, and on our sample there was a small blotch of excess light near the bottom-left corner.

Punch with your picture
Still, if it's punch you're after, you certainly get it here, and in a lot of ways the picture is excellent.

For a start, detail levels are brilliant, and edges are drawn with pin-point precision: the Avatar disc looks great on most displays, but the Panasonic manages to take it to an even higher level of crispness.

It handles motion well, too. True, the motion processor isn't quite as precise as leading rivals, but it is equal to that highest of benchmarks when asked to grip difficult patterns during pans.

There's a little more ghosting around fast-moving objects when you switch to DVD, but again, the picture is generally excellent, with crisp detail and balanced colours.

That upscaler combines with the two tuners to provide exceptionally clean, solid Freeview and Freesat pictures, and HD channels are detailed and very vibrant.

Decent sound and internet suite
Add decent sound and a suite of internet widgets that now includes on-demand streaming of all the latest movies from Acetrax, and you've got an accomplished TV set.

If it was a bit cheaper and had a backlight setting that provided a middle ground between brilliant punch and deep blacks, it could well be a winner.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Product SeriesD25
Product LineViera
Product NamePanasonic TX-L37D25
Product ModelTX-L37D25B
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerPanasonic
Manufacturer Part NumberTXL37D25BA

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand28.7 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate17.50 kg
Width with Stand91.7 cm
Weight Approximate14.50 kg
Height with Stand63.2 cm
Width91.7 cm
Depth7.7 cm
Height59 cm
Dimensions59 cm (H): 91.7 cm (W): 7.7 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesTeletext
Aspect Ratio16:9
Backlight TechnologyDirect LED
Horizontal Viewing Angle178°
Internet AccessYes
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Vertical Viewing Angle178°
Screen Size94 cm (37")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption300 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption147 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-S
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes