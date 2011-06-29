Trending

Panasonic TX-L32E3 review

If features don't matter, the Panasonic TX-L32E3 will give you good value pictures and sound Tested at £500

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

In a home where TVs are TVs, not 21st century media hubs, this will do a fine job

For

  • Idiot-proof interface
  • dynamic, colourful pictures
  • solid black levels
  • good HD tuner

Against

  • Low on frills so no internet TV
  • some instability to standard-def images

The TX-L32E3 sits in the middle of five Panasonic ranges of LCD screens for 2011.

This means that, while it has an edge-LED backlight, a Full HD resolution, a Freeview HD tuner and, at £500, an enticing price, it doesn’t support 3D, unlike the flagship 32in LCD set the TX-L32DT30, nor sport plenty of the other features you will see elsewhere.

A good, honest budget set
If you’re after all the bells and whistles you’ve been reading about on our pages recently, you should be aware this isn’t the set for you.

While there is an ethernet connection, it’s for software updates, not streaming content or connecting to internet TV. You’ll find no DLNA connectivity or Viera Connect here, no USB recording, no Freesat tuner.

You do get a digital Freeview HD tuner, three HDMI inputs plus component and Scart, a PC input, digital audio output and an SD card slot.

And there’s a smattering of picture processing modes to tweak – C.A.T.S (Contrast Automatic Tracking System) adjusts the picture according to the ambient light in the room, P-NR offers noise reduction and there’s Resolution Enhancer – but far fewer of those than found elsewhere.

Panasonic’s remote control and on-screen menus are a little tired but easy enough to explore – the relative lack of functionality helping in this respect.

Slender and easy on the eye
Unlike other budget TV this cheaper Panasonic doesn’t mark a sea change in design and still remains slender and easy on the eye, missing merely the silver trim and remote of the Panasonic TX-L32DT30 premium model.

The Blu-ray of The Shining shows the Panasonic has an upbeat, bright and bubbly picture. Skin tones are ruddy and gleaming with life, while reds and greens are vibrant.

These colours are under-pinned by faithful black levels, striking the right balance between delivering dark shades without losing the details buried within.

DVD images show occasional hints of noise, and motion isn’t quite as infallible as others here, but for one of the cheaper sets in the test it’s still a strong showing. It’s in brighter scenes, where plenty of colour is required, that this TV excels.

Pixar’s Up provides a fine example. Ask the set to do the scaling and it shows little indication of a drop in quality.

Freeview HD, and fair sound
Panasonic isn’t averse to having both Freeview and Freesat tuners in its sets, but here you’ll have to settle for Freeview HD alone.

It’s a good tuner; a touch soft, but otherwise punchy, with those solid black levels underpinning decent contrast and good insight.

The speakers are worth hearing, too, delivering one of the more detailed and dynamic presentations, even if voices can occasionally sound a little thick.

Perfect it may not be, but this is our budget set of choice. If you don’t need the bells and whistles but do want a level of picture and sound performance that represents fine value, look no further.

See all our TV Best Buys

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Product SeriesE30
Product LineViera
Product NamePanasonic TX-L32E3
Product ModelTX-L32E31B
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerPanasonic
Manufacturer Part NumberTXL32E31B

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand23 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate12.50 kg
Weight Approximate10 kg
Width with Stand76.9 cm
Height with Stand51.4 cm
Width76.9 cm
Depth7.5 cm
Height48 cm
Dimensions48 cm (H): 76.9 cm (W): 7.5 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesTeletext
Aspect Ratio16:9
Backlight TechnologyEdge LED
Internet AccessYes
Horizontal Viewing Angle178°
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Vertical Viewing Angle178°
Screen Size81.3 cm (32")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemVirtual Surround

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption300 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption49 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationREACH

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year