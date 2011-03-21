With the matte finish and basic, rounded design, the Nocs are unassuming.



They’re light and comfy, too, which makes it easy to forget you’re wearing them – a rare compliment in the world of in-ears.



Perhaps most surprising, given that understated design, is that they’re close to excellence, at least for the very reasonable price tag.



What the NS200s offer is a weighty, full-bodied delivery that’s full of energy and enthusiasm and free of harshness.



There’s space to the soundstage and a degree of accurate placement to individual sounds when tracks require it (think along the lines of Hans Zimmer’s Inception OST), which is very impressive for a pair of in-ears at this sort of money.



They aren’t astonishingly detailed, and we wouldn’t mind a bit more tautness to the bass, but the NS200s remain an always enjoyable listen.

