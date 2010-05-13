It meets the latest 1.4 high-speed specification, is tested to 640GBPS, is 3D Blu-ray ready and has full 12-bit colour depth, according to Supra.

Patented removable alloy connector shells allow the cable to be pulled through conduits for easier custom installation.

Also included with the cable is one 'bent' die-cast connector which allows the cable to be inserted into a component such as an AV receiver with less strain on the connection.

Prices for the Supra HF100 range from £59.99 (1m) to £127.50 (10m).

