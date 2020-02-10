Pro-Ject launches 7RAY double LP for audiophiles

Hi-fi company Pro-Ject has launched an album to demonstrate the qualities of top analogue recording equipment.

Created under the Pro-Ject Records Label, Jazzy Zoetrope is a 180g double LP featuring Austrian musician and audiophile 7RAY, along with jazz trio Triple Ace and Simon Plötzenede on trumpet.

The live studio album was recorded in true stereo at Pro-Ject’s HQ in Austria, onto analogue tape with reduced microphoning to capture the live performance as faithfully as possible, with no compression or extensive editing.

Pro-Ject describes the work as an 'easy listen with great atmosphere' and an 'instant Jazz classic'. It's available on vinyl for £35 as pressed by Austrovinyl or as a ¼-inch SM468 master tape for £445 on two 10.5in NAB metal reels in 15ips speed, CCIR equalised.

The tracklist for Jazzy Zoetrope is as follows:

Studio Recording: Side A

1. Night And Day

2. Fly Me To The Moon

3. One For My Baby

4. It Was A Good Year

Studio Recording: Side B

1. I've Been Missing You

2. My Baby Just Cares For Me

3. Send In The Clowns

4. Nature Boy

5. I Remember You

Live Recording: Side C

1. Nature Boy

2. A Foggy Day

3. I've Got you Under My Skin

4. I've Been Missing You

Live Recording: Side D

1. Blue Moon

2. My Baby Just Cares For Me

3. Lady Is A Tramp

4. One For My Baby

