Apple iPhone 12 launch event live: all the latest news
It's about that time and we're ready for the new iPhone 12, possibly the HomePod Mini and maybe even new AirPods
By Joe Cox
It's time for an Apple Event. And not just any Apple Event, an iPhone launch event!
The much-anticipated, slightly-delayed, iPhone 12 launch event starts at 6pm BST and we're reporting live with all the news.
So what do we expect to see?
Well, the first 5G iPhones: the new iPhone 12.
Perhaps a new HomePod. This could simply be 'HomePod 2' or a smaller HomePod Mini.
And what about the AirPods Studio? Apple's fabled premium over-ear headphones.
Lots to look out for then, and not long to wait...
Next... MagSafe for iPhone. Erm... OK.
Promises to improve the wireless charging on the iPhone 12 but also ensure that certain accessories work better with your iPhone.
We're sensing a whole new world of MagSafe magnetic accessories.
iPhone 12 camera specs now.
There's a 12MP ultrawide lens and a new 12MP wide lens. Night Mode is being expanded to all cameras on iPhone 12, including the front selfie cam.
Smart HDR 3 promises to bring out more detail in photos, and it's powered by computational photography through A14 chip.
League of Legends, the world's most popular PC game, is coming to iOS with the iPhone 12. It's all about the power and speed this phone is capable of, says Riot Games. Oh, and 5G means you can play anywhere...
League of Legends: Wild Rift is the name of the iPhone version.
There's a new A14 Bionic chip - "the fastest chip ever in a smartphone", naturally.
There are 11.8 billion transistors inside the chip, with a 6-Core CPU that claims to be 50 per cent faster than any phone CPU.
Oh and the GPU is 50% faster too, for faster graphics.
The iPhone 12 6.1-inch display is 460 pixels per inch and there's a new Ceramic Shield glass screen to protect them.
It's 11% thinner, 15% smaller, 16% lighter.
And did we mention 5G? Apple is certainly mentioning it a lot...
iPhone 12 is official
There's a new OLED display, more pixels and twice as high peak brightness for HDR video content.
Tim Cook welcomes Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon Communications, to the stage. He's very Swedish.
"5G just got real"
Now let's talk iPhone. And Tim is keen to stress the security and control.
"The next-generation is here... Today we're bringing 5G to iPhone."
A new level of performance for downloads, uploads, streaming video and gaming, says Cook.
HomePod Mini starts at just... $99!
You can pre-order from 6th November. And it ships from 16th November.
It works automatically with the Home app and can control multiple smart home products and accessories.
So, sound quality (and multi-room) first, very much voice-controlled smart home device second.
Apple is off-loading a lot of information on the new HomePod Mini. The key takeaway: Apple led on the sound quality, which sounds good to us.
Of course it works with Siri and will deliver multi-room audio.
"Computational audio" launches on the HomePod Mini, promising to adjust the speaker drivers 180 times per second, for the very best sound based on your music.
The newest addition to the HomePod family: it's HomePod Mini.
And we're off!
Tim Cook is promising some "huge announcements".
We're starting with products for the home... HomePod 2?
Want to watch along live with Tim Cook? Head on over to the Apple website via the link below and you can watch the event as it happens.
The HomePod 2 is coming; that much we've known almost as soon as the first-generation model was released, thanks to a surfeit of rumours and leaks around an upgraded HomePod.
And now that Apple has reportedly cleared its online shelves of the competition, it can't be long now. But when will we get our hands on the second-generation HomePod, how much might it cost and what improvements will it offer? And what about the idea of a smaller 'HomePod Mini'?
We're expecting major updates, including the first new iPhone design overhaul since 2017, potentially across a four-strong range of new iPhone 12 models, featuring a spread of different screen sizes.
Whereas the current iPhone – the iPhone 11 – was more a case of 'evolution' rather than 'revolution', the iPhone 12 could well feature an all-new aesthetic and is expected to be packed with plenty of ground-breaking tech.
But of course, there remain plenty of questions, not least around the iPhone 12 specs and features that will really set the new phone apart from the competition. Will the new iPhone 12 definitely feature 5G? (Almost certainly.) Will it have a 3D laser camera? Will it have a new Apple chip? Just how much will it cost? Will it really be a case of OLEDs across the board? Will it be the best phone we've ever tested? All valid questions.
First things first, here's what we expect to see from the new iPhone 12.
- Four new iPhones, three sizes
- OLED screens, angular design, 3D laser camera
- Release date: slight delay but still autumn
- Price: cheaper entry-level, from £729/$699 to £1149/$109
