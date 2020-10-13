Apple iPhone 12 launch event live: all the latest news

It's time for an Apple Event. And not just any Apple Event, an iPhone launch event!

The much-anticipated, slightly-delayed, iPhone 12 launch event starts at 6pm BST and we're reporting live with all the news.

So what do we expect to see?

Well, the first 5G iPhones: the new iPhone 12.

Perhaps a new HomePod. This could simply be 'HomePod 2' or a smaller HomePod Mini.

And what about the AirPods Studio? Apple's fabled premium over-ear headphones.

Lots to look out for then, and not long to wait...