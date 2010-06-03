Klipsch has unveiled a successor to its Award-winning Image X10 in-ear headphones, now equipped with an iPhone-compatible three-button remote and microphone.

The Image X10i can handle the voice and/or music control of the following Apple products: iPhone 3G S, third-generation iPod Shuffle, second-generation iPod Touch, fourth- and fifth-generation iPod nano and the iPod Classic 120GB.

If you have an iPod Touch or iPhone and wi-fi access, you can also use the X10i for VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol), Skype and iChat calls.

The X10i positions its in-line microphone and remote at the yoke – where the two cables meet at chest level – to create a "more natural feel" when answering calls and controlling music, says Klipsch.

And the 360-degree microphone means you don't have to talk down into it or hold it close to your mouth. Echo cancellation keeps it from picking up surrounding noise.

You can buy the Klipsch Image X10i now for the same price as the original X10, £229.95. They come with a two-year warranty, five pairs of ear tips, a protective carry pouch, airplane and 1/4in jack adaptors and an ear-tip cleaning tool.

They're for sale on the Klipsch website, the Apple Store, Amazon and DSGi stores.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter