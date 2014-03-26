HTC has finally taken the wraps off its much anticipated successor to the HTC One M7; the HTC One M8.

Select UK stores will be stocking the phone from today, March 25th, with other carriers and shops receiving the new One M8 in the coming days. There are already various deals on offer and some prices and tarrifs released.

Vodafone

Vodafone has announced the following stores will be stocking the new HTC One M8 from today: White City and Stratford Westfield Shopping Centres, Oxford Street Experience, Oxford Street and Kensington High Street. Other stores will have the phone available from March 27th.

To coincide with the launch, Vodafone has said the first 3000 customers to purchase the new HTC One will receive a free HTC Boombass wireless speaker/subwoofer.

The HTC One M8 will be free from £42 on Red 3G tariffs, giving customers unlimited calls, texts and "loads of data".

EE

EE will also be stocking the phone in stores from the 27th. Those who wish to order by phone can do so on the 26th instead. EE won't be stocking the phone today.

Customers who buy the HTC One M8 on a £37.99/month contract - with a £29.99 upfront cost for the phone - before the 10th of April, will receive double the amount of 4G data; giving a total of up to 4GB.

This tariff also comes with unlimited calls and texts to use in the UK and Europe.

EE doesn't want to stop the freebies there. Again, customers who buy before the 10th of April will receive a free return flight to one of 12 European destinations.

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse is another retailer to be stocking the phone in select stores just minutes after launch.

Stratford and White City Westfield stores, Oxford Circus, Centrepoint, Tottenham Court Road and Selfridges all have the phone available to buy right now.

The HTC One M8 is available on a free contract from £42/month, 2 year contract with Vodafone.

Carphone Warehouse is offering £100 cashback on HTC One M8 pay monthly and upgrade pre-orders.

Alternatively, customers can purchase the phone SIM-free for £550.

O2

O2 is also stocking the HTC One M8 as of today. It's available on PAYG for £609.99 or a range of Pay Monthly O2 Refresh tariffs. O2 cites its best tariff as being £38/month for unlimited calls and texts, and 2GB of 3G/4G data. An upfront cost of £49.99 is also required for the phone. The £38 monthly charge is split into £20/month for the phone and £18/month for the tariff.

We expect other carriers to announce their tariffs very soon, and will be updating this page as and when we hear of them.

by Max Langridge

