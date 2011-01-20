It's still offering Blu-ray discs from £6.99, or two for £18. Deals we've spotted include Batman: The Dark Knight for £7.99, The Book of Eli for £6.99, Yellowstone at £8.99 and Saving Private Ryan at £9.99.

Among the two-for-£18 offers are Inglourious Basterds, Blade Runner, Gladiator SE, Heat and Casino Royale.

As for electronics, there are HD TVs from £125 and up to 40 per cent off home cinema products and accessories. If you're looking for a smaller second-room TV, the LG 19LH2000 Freeview LCD set is £124.98, Samsung LE22C450 model £197.99 and Panasonic TX-L19C20B at £239.19.

Blu-ray players range from £99.99 for the Award-winning Sony BDP-S370 and Panasonic DMP-BD45, to £159.99 for the Samsung BD-C5900 3D/wi-fi model.

These and many more offers can be found on the Play.com website.

