There’s a wide range of music streaming services available – but not all are created equal. While some offer regular, compressed MP3 streams, Deezer HiFi serves up lossless CD-quality streams.

Aimed at those who care about better-sounding music, the FLAC-quality HiFi subscription will treat your ears to more than 52 million lossless tracks in crystal-clear high-fidelity. It’s ad-free and supports offline listening too, so you can enjoy a deluxe sound experience without interruptions.

Not experienced lossless audio yet? Upgrading from lossy to lossless represents a significant jump in quality. Whereas the highest quality MP3 has a bitrate of 320kbps, Deezer HiFi dishes up 16-bit lossless audio at a bitrate of 1411kbps.

Put simply, you’ll hear more detail and texture. When we listen to The Beatles’ Abbey Road, for example, we are immediately struck by the punch of the drums and the delicate warmth of the vocals – it’s almost like you’re standing right there in the studio.

HiFi is easily integrated into music systems as the app is supported by a ton of audio makers including the likes of Bang & Olufsen, Sonos, Sony, Samsung, Bluesound, Onkyo and Harman Kardon. Deezer is also supported by Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can ask your smart speaker to play your favorite song, genre of music, playlist or internet radio station.

Excited to hear music as it’s meant to be heard? The generous folk at Deezer are currently offering a three month free trial of HiFi. It gets you unlimited streaming of FLAC music across all your devices, including desktop app, web player, iOS, Android, and Xbox. There’s also expertly-curated playlists, early access to 360 Reality Audio tracks and more.

You’ll need to scoot over to Deezer quick, though – the offer closes at the end of March. Click here to get a three month free trial of HiFi before the offer expires.