Amazon Prime customers whom were banking on having today to get their Christmas shopping done may be disappointed: the online retailer is now saying it cannot guarantee any further delvieries before Christmas, due to the weather conditions.

Play.com, meanwhile, has left Christmas behind and has steamed straight into its January sale. We've been sifting through the bargains in our news story here.

If you've left your Christmas shopping to the last minute, you'd better get your skates on. Online retailers are warning that adverse weather conditions across the country are causing delivery delays.

Amazon says its last order date for Christmas delivery using its free Super Saver Deliver service is midnight TONIGHT, Thursday December 16th. First class deliveries need to be ordered by midnight on Saturday, December 18th and Amazon Prime Delivery gives you until midnight on Monday, December 20th.

Play.com is warning that "due to December's adverse weather conditions, deliveries may take 1-2 days longer than usual". If you live in Scotland or the north east of England, Play says it can't guarantee delivery for Christmas on orders placed after December 15th.

HMV.com says you'll need to place your order by midday on December 21st to get 'in stock' items delivered in time, although "due to the current backlogs experienced by all postal carriers, we are not able to guarantee this".

John Lewis says the weather has affected deliveries in some areas, but it's working hard to clear the backlog and is still taking orders for pre-Christmas home delivery. It also offers its 'click & collect' service throughout the UK on 100,000 products.

Zavvi is already saying that some items are no longer available for Christmas delivery, so check the company's website carefully for any item you order.

Comet says it's still promising to deliver anything ordered by midday on December 21st. And if you miss that deadline, you can still reserve products online to pick up in store yourself right up to Christmas Eve.

But Dixons says it cannot commit to delivering new orders to Scotland, the north east and York in time.

