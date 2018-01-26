This week Sharp put plans in place to move into production of OLED TVs, KEF launched a special edition of its LS50 speaker and Cyrus launched its affordable, compact OneLinear speaker.

Elsewhere, we had reviews of Beyerdynamic's Aventho Wireless headphones, Musical Fidelity's LX2-LPS phono amp and Burmester's 100 Phono preamplifier.

News

Sharp prepares to take OLED production fight to LG

Sharp is stepping up its involvement in OLED panel production.

This comes after Universal Display announced the extension of its partnership with Sharp, which includes producing materials for OLED displays.

This will give the Taiwanese brand a bigger foothold in the OLED display market, and put it into direct competition with LG.

MORE: Sharp prepares to take OLED production fight to LG

KEF unveils special LS50 Black Edition speakers

Celebrating five years since its inception, KEF's LS50s now come in a brand new finish and sport a number of new touches.

Now available in a matte black coat, each speaker comes with its own diamond cut deco plaque and unique laser-etched serial number.

The internals mirror the Award-winning LS50s and the pricing is the same too.

MORE: KEF unveils special LS50 Black Edition speakers

Cyrus launches new OneLinear speakers

The new OneLinear is Cyrus's attempt to create a compact, affordable bookshelf speaker.

Designed for use with the Cyrus One amplifier, it uses a kevlar bass driver and soft-dome tweeter,

The OneLinear will be available from the end of February, priced £350. Or you could also buy them as part of a bundle with the One amp for £1050.

MORE: Cyrus launches new OneLinear speakers

More news

Master & Dynamic's tattooed tie-in: snake-printed headphones

Exposure expands XM series with XM HP headphone amp

Sky confirms no satellite dish required from late 2018

Orbitsound aims upmarket with Dock E30 multi-room speaker

Sky challenges Amazon and Google with Now TV Smart Stick

Philips announces LED and OLED TV models for 2018

Apple announces February launch for its HomePod smart speaker

ATC's CDA2 CD/DAC preamp has new Mk2 version

Monitor Audio launches Monitor Series speaker range

Piega revamps Premium Series speakers

Meet Jarre AeroBull HD1: a £3900 French Bulldog wireless speaker

Leema Acoustics launches Hydra II Anniversary Edition power amp

Features

HDR10+ – everything you need to know

Dolby Vision HDR: everything you need to know

8K TV – everything you need to know

That Was Then… Mission Cyrus Two

mother! – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray review

15 hi-res album downloads to treat your hi-fi system

Bristol Sound & Vision Show 2018: everything you need to know

How to choose the right wireless speaker

Apple AirPlay 2 – everything you need to know

Best Buys and Deals

Sonos deal: two Sonos One smart speakers for £350

Best TVs

Best speaker deals 2018

Best headphones deals 2018

Best portable music players

Best on-ear headphones

Best TV deals 2018

Best AKG headphones

Best multi-room systems

Best 4K HDR TVs

Best home cinema deals 2018

Best headphone amplifiers

What Hi-Fi? deals of the week

Best soundbars

Reviews

"Well made headphones with a lot of good ideas behind them"

Beyerdynamic Aventho Wireless

An interesting feature of the Aventho Wireless headphones is its use of personal sound profiles. Through a companion app, it measures how well you hear frequencies and tailors your audio accordingly.

The Aventho Wirelesses offer a sound that's insightful, with a smooth treble and punchy bass. However, they could be tighter in terms of timing, and the sound does lack dynamism.

They're likeable though and the personalised sound is a nice touch. Impressive, but they just fall short of the best.

Read the full Beyerdynamic Aventho Wireless review

"This is a classy little product"

Musical Fidelity LX2-LPS

Musical Fidelity's LX2-LPS is an phono amp that's both affordable and caters to MM and MC cartridges.

That's something of a rarity at this price. Impressively, the LPS retains the same character for both with its open, full-bodied presentation and fluid dynamics.

It lacks some punch and drive when compared to the class leader, but even so, it's an engaging performer.

Read the full Musical Fidelity LX2-LPS review

"A beautifully made and engineered product that sounds lovely"

Burmester 100 Phono Preamplifier

After the best phono stage money can buy? Then put the Burmester on your list.

In short, it's a fluid, dynamic and informative performer, with an impressive sense of sonic scale and stability.

Those with deep wallets will find the Burmester a beautifully made product that sounds great.

Read the full Burmester 100 Phono Preamplifier review

More reviews

Steljes Audio NS3

Yamaha RX-A3070