Here we have a Blu-ray home cinema system with a bit of character. The LG HB965TZ features slimline, tall-boy speakers that can be wall-mounted or screwed into the supplied stands, as shown in the picture.



Assembly takes a matter of minutes and the use of bell-wire means there's the option to upgrade the speaker cable at a later date.



This system is an exciting listen and reasonably musical for a product of this type. The speakers produce an open, clear sound and do a fine job of creating an immersive surround field.



Spin Saving Private Ryan and you get a great sense of drama as the effects dart between channels. The fact that the subwoofer integrates so seamlessly with the rest of the speakers is a real bonus.



Switch to Michael Jackson's This Is It Blu-ray and Thriller bounds along at a good pace while the spooky effects make good use of the surround channels.

There's a hint of edge to high frequencies, but they don't sound harsh or distracting.



Picture quality matches terrific sound

And the high standard of picture performance ensures this fine sound quality doesn't go to waste.

During This Is It, the LG does a great job of picking out details on Jacko's various outfits, and the movement of the dancers remains solid, with only the slightest motion blip. On-screen noise is kept to a minimum.



The same positive traits extend to DVD playback. The '965TZ comes with two HDMI inputs, an integrated iPod dock, two optical digital inputs and built-in wireless functionality.



The USB input is compatible with files such as DivX HD and MKV, which can be streamed via an external hard drive.



There's no auto set-up, but if you invest in a sound pressure level meter, the comprehensive menus make for a painless process. This system's intuitive nature even makes controlling your iPod or iPhone an enjoyable task.



As a complete solution, the '965TZ is an attractive option and does a great job of combining form and function.

