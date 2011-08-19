Naming a new range of loudspeakers ‘Synergy’ is a bold move. Either the manufacturer is supremely confident of its products’ abilities, or it’s misunderstood the meaning of the word.



Here, based on previous experience of US specialist Klipsch, we guess (and hope) it’s the former.



Go to www.klipsch.co.uk and you’ll see a £1000 5.1 package comprising a pair of B20 bookshelf speakers, a pair of S10 surrounds, a C10 centre speaker and an SW350 subwoofer.



However, Klipsch has submitted the system to us with that sub ditched in favour of the SW450 – a subwoofer with 450 watts of power, a 10in downward-firing driver and unsubtle dimensions (43 x 36 x 50cm). Hence the extra £50.



Decent build quality

No one’s going to get excited about the black-ash vinyl wrap, but build and finish are decent enough and the tweeters (an aluminium driver behind square horn arrangement) add a touch of pizzazz.



The S10 rears feature a pair of tweeters and 10cm mid/bass driver for greater dispersal. The C10 centre has a foot to aid positioning.



After a lengthy running-in period, the Klipsch set-up lays its cards on the table;

it’s here to offer great big helpings of drive and excitement to your home cinema.



The DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack to Shutter Island is delivered with attention to detail, fulminating low-frequency presence and a convincing, open soundstage.

Vigour and enthusiasm

But, fundamentally, it’s delivered with the vigour and enthusiasm you’d associate

with contestants on The X Factor.



Problems, such as they are, lurk at the extremes of the frequency range. The SW450 sub shifts some air, but it’s not as pacy as its partnering speakers and so drags at tempos a little. At the other end, treble sounds are, at best, crisp; they get harder as more volume is wound in.



But if you crave excitement and bombast (vital ingredients in a home cinema, certainly) this Klipsch has them in spades.

