You're looking at the latest Epson projector to be added to the company's burgeoning roster. A 1920 x 1080, 3LCD projector, the EH-TW3500 has much in common with predecessors, plus a bigger claimed contrast ratio.
We'd challenge any user not to get their image in the right place, and the right size for their screen, in less than a couple of minutes.
Adjusting the picture size, focus and position is a doddle thanks to the tactile lens controls.
Navigating the menus is simple thanks to a remote control with big, clear buttons. The Epson is very quiet in operation, too.
Clean whites and subtle colours
With Inglourious Basterds on DVD the EH-TW3500 is capable of a natural, sharp, detailed picture.
Bright daylight scenes are handled with aplomb, whites looking crisp and clean alongside vivid but subtle colours.
Switch to Blu-ray and the visible jump in quality is a welcome sign. Avatar looks every bit as out of this world as it should, with colours and bright whites again impressing. Our only gripe is that motion is at times a little rough around the edges.
Epson makes fine, user-friendly projectors, of which this is a good example – we'd be happy to recommend it, but the truth is it's pipped for pure performance by the very best budget projectors on the market.
See all our projector Best Buys