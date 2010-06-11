You're looking at the latest Epson projector to be added to the company's burgeoning roster. A 1920 x 1080, 3LCD projector, the EH-TW3500 has much in common with predecessors, plus a bigger claimed contrast ratio.



We'd challenge any user not to get their image in the right place, and the right size for their screen, in less than a couple of minutes.



Adjusting the picture size, focus and position is a doddle thanks to the tactile lens controls.



Navigating the menus is simple thanks to a remote control with big, clear buttons. The Epson is very quiet in operation, too.



Clean whites and subtle colours

With Inglourious Basterds on DVD the EH-TW3500 is capable of a natural, sharp, detailed picture.



Bright daylight scenes are handled with aplomb, whites looking crisp and clean alongside vivid but subtle colours.



Switch to Blu-ray and the visible jump in quality is a welcome sign. Avatar looks every bit as out of this world as it should, with colours and bright whites again impressing. Our only gripe is that motion is at times a little rough around the edges.



Epson makes fine, user-friendly projectors, of which this is a good example – we'd be happy to recommend it, but the truth is it's pipped for pure performance by the very best budget projectors on the market.

See all our projector Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter