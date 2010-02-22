With Apple around, it can be difficult for other brands to get noticed, but compared to its rivals, the Creative's apparent value seems obvious.



That said, while the X-Fi2 is relatively cheap, it feels it too: its 3in touchscreen is somewhat small, and very frustrating to operate.



Your finger has to work overtime to scroll through menus, and it takes a very firm prod to select the icon you're after.



On the plus side, the 32GB of storage is expandable via a microSD card, and the Zen will support MP3, WMA, AAC, WAV and FLAC music, plus WMV9, MPEG-4, DivX and JPEG video files.



Other features include an integrated FM radio with 32 presets plus a built-in voice recorder.



Struggles with audio and video

However, while the supplied headphones deliver decent weight and force, the cloudy presentation subdues any sonic sparkle, even after upgrading to a better set of in-ears.



The X-Fi2 struggles with video too, due to the cramped confines of the small screen. Colours appear reasonably judged, but overall the image suffers from a lack of clarity.



Yes, Creative should be afforded a little leeway given its price, but its performance and operational flaws still add up to a mediocre player.

