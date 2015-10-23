In terms of overall enjoyment, little at this price comes close to what the C-line can do for your system

You can tell Chord is relatively pleased with its Tuned ARAY technology. Until now, however, it’s been aimed at the high-end hi-fi listener only. But that was before the C-line stereo RCA interconnect.

Video review

Build

Even with all this technology, high-grade copper conductors and high density foil shielding, what difference can a metre of cable make to your system?

We played Lou Reed’s Transformer album to compare the C-line with last year’s Award-winning Atlas Element Integra.

MORE: Atlas Element Integra review

We liked the latter for the detail and size of the soundstage when plugged into our reference system, and that positivity hasn’t waned over the last 12 months.

Yet, as is its signature, Chord has created a product that doesn’t ignore those things but places its main emphasis on the character of your music.

For Transformer, it helps our system make more sense of Reed’s almost blasé delivery, making it sound laid back but not uninterested, and finding it to be true to the roots of the album’s spirit.

Rhythmic drive is strong and dynamics are expressive.

Verdict

This is Chord displaying once again an understanding of what makes hi-fi great, with an entry-level interconnect that never loses sight of what matters; the musicality of your system.

See all our Chord Company reviews

See all our analogue interconnect reviews