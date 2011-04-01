This Atlas is a more than fine cable that’s just eclipsed by the best in class

We’re seeing several familiar HDMI cables revamped, complete with ethernet capability and audio return. Now it’s the turn of Atlas’s Hyper; and first impressions are good.

Through the Hyper High Speed, our reference kit served up a nicely detailed picture, with little evidence of noise or judder.

There’s a reassuringly natural colour palette too, and wide-ranging sound.

Against the Award winning Wireworld Chroma 6, though, the Atlas just lacks a touch of flair, losing it that final star.

