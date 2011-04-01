We’re seeing several familiar HDMI cables revamped, complete with ethernet capability and audio return. Now it’s the turn of Atlas’s Hyper; and first impressions are good.
Through the Hyper High Speed, our reference kit served up a nicely detailed picture, with little evidence of noise or judder.
There’s a reassuringly natural colour palette too, and wide-ranging sound.
Against the Award winning Wireworld Chroma 6, though, the Atlas just lacks a touch of flair, losing it that final star.
