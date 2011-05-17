Trending

AKG Q350 review

It might have visual pizzazz but the AKG Q350 has sub-par sound Tested at £60

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Given the Quincy Jones connection, these in-ears are huge let-down

For

  • Light
  • good bass

Against

  • Treble is coloured and coarse

People will definitely see you coming in these AKG headphones.

The luminous green cable sticks out a mile (although black and white are also available).

They’re light, even by in-ear standards and trying the three sizes of supplied tips ensures a snug fit. They’re also fitted with an in-line mic and volume control.

Being part of AKG’s Quincy Jones Signature Line, you’d think that sound quality would be up to a decent standard, but you’d be wrong.

They produce quite an attacking, powerful sound. Bass notes hit the listener with force, but higher frequencies sound seriously coloured and coarse.

There’s a real lack of refinement, which makes for an iffy listen.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.harman.com
Brand NameAKG
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerHarman International Industries, Inc
Manufacturer Part NumberQ350BLK
Product NameAKG Q350
Product ModelQ350BLK

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response11.50 Hz
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance16 Ohm
Maximum Frequency Response23 kHz

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorOpen
Weight Approximate3 g
ColourBlack

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone