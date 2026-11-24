Samsung Samsung S99H Check Amazon Check Best Buy The S99H is Samsung’s flagship OLED TV for 2026, and the company’s most mature and refined OLED yet. Compared with the Sony, it offers a brighter, more dynamic picture, a bolder design, and stronger gaming specs. It can’t match the Bravia 8 II for shadow detail or sound quality, though. Pros Awesome brightness, colour vibrancy and all-round picture dynamism

More cinematically authentic and subtle than previous Samsung TVs

Four HDMI 2.1 inputs is great for gamers Cons Sony reveals more shadow detail

As ever with Samsung TVs, there's no Dolby Vision support Sony Bravia 8 II $1,798 at Amazon 55-inch | HDR | OLED $1,798 at Walmart 55-inch | HDR | OLED $1,798 at Crutchfield 55-inch | HDR | OLED $1,799.99 at Best Buy 55-inch | OLED Sony’s flagship QD-OLED has been on sale for over a year, but it remains onf of the best TVs you can buy. It delivers a marginally subtler picture than the Samsung, reveals more shadow detail, and sounds better. That said, it isn’t as bright or dramatic, and only two of its HDMI inputs are HDMI 2.1 sockets. Pros Beautiful, three-dimensional-looking picture

More shadow detail and even greater subtlety than the Samsung

Significantly better built-in sound Cons Just two full-fat HDMI 2.1 inputs

Less bright and spectacular than the Samsung

Samsung and Sony are responsible for the two finest flagship OLED TVs we’ve tested – and choosing between them is far from straightforward.

The Samsung S99H is the newer of the pair. It combines a striking, wall-friendly design with a blisteringly bright QD-OLED picture and one of the most comprehensive gaming specifications around.

The Sony Bravia 8 II, meanwhile, is our 2025 What Hi-Fi? Award winner with superb picture quality, excellent sound by TV standards, and the benefit of more than a year’s worth of price cuts.

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Both TVs are five-star Award-winners, but which premium OLED deserves a place in your living room?

Samsung S99H vs Sony Bravia 8 II tech specs comparison

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specification Samsung S99H Sony Bravia 8 II Screen size 55 inches (also available in 65, 77, and 83 inches) 55 inches (also available in 65 inches) Type QD-OLED QD-OLED Resolution 4K 4K HDR support HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ HLG, HDR10, Dolby Vision Operating system Tizen Google TV HDMI inputs 4 x HDMI 2.1 4 (2 x HDMI 2.1) Gaming 4K/165Hz, 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode

Samsung S99H vs Sony Bravia 8 II: price

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The 55-inch Samsung S99H was tested at £2499 / $2500 / AU$3999. Confusingly, it’s called the S95H in the US and Australia – not to be mistaken for the different S95H sold in the UK. The 55-inch Sony Bravia 8 II launched at £2499 / $3500 / AU$3299, although an early US discount meant that it was tested at $2500.

Because the Bravia 8 II has been around for over a year, it has had more time to amass discounts and can generally be found for less than the S99H. At the time of writing, the prices of the 55-inch models aren’t vastly different, but the 65-inch S99H is significantly more expensive than the equivalent Bravia 8 II.

If you want anything larger, the Bravia 8 II isn’t an option, whereas the S99H is also available in 77- and 83-inch sizes.

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Naturally, ‘more affordable’ is relative here – neither TV could reasonably be described as cheap. Discounts on premium televisions also change frequently, but the Sony wins this round, although it does depend on the size you're buying.

** Winner: Sony Bravia 8 II **

Samsung S99H vs Sony Bravia 8 II: design

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There’s no mistaking the S99H for just another anonymous black rectangle. It’s one of the most unusual-looking TVs to have entered our test room.

Samsung calls its two-layer construction the FloatLayer design, with the OLED panel sitting slightly in front of a larger metal backplate. The effect is particularly striking when the TV is mounted on a wall, where the screen appears to float within its frame.

It’s a bold approach that won’t suit every room or every taste, but we admire Samsung for doing something genuinely different. The improved Glare Free screen coating and Art Mode also complement the design, particularly if you want the TV to blend into its surroundings when it’s not being used.

Put it on furniture, though, and the effect is less convincing. Samsung supplies a pair of plastic feet that feel rather cheap alongside the premium metal construction, so the S99H makes most sense if you intend to wall-mount it.

Sony takes a more conventional approach. The Bravia 8 II looks smart and suitably premium, but it’s very similar to the A95L it replaces.

Its blade-style feet can also be fitted only at the outer edges of the screen, which could cause problems if your TV cabinet is narrow. They can at least be raised to make room for a soundbar.

The Sony’s supplied remote is another small disappointment. It uses AAA batteries and isn’t backlit, which feels like a downgrade from the rechargeable, illuminated remote supplied with some other premium Sony TVs.

Samsung’s design demands more commitment, but it’s also far more distinctive – and particularly effective on a wall.

** Winner: Samsung S99H **

Samsung S99H vs Sony Bravia 8 II: features

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Both TVs use QD-OLED panels, but the S99H uses a newer-generation panel that Samsung claims can reach significantly greater brightness. Peek a little closer, and their feature sets quickly diverge, too.

Samsung supports HDR10, HLG, and HDR10+, including HDR10+ Gaming and the newer HDR10+ Advanced format. As usual, Dolby Vision is missing.

Sony instead supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision, including a Dolby Vision Game mode, but not HDR10+.

Broadly speaking, we feel Dolby Vision is more beneficial than HDR10+. While both formats use similar contrast-enhancing dynamic metadata, Dolby Vision picture presets also bring ‘as the director intended’ picture settings, whereas HDR10+ works independently of Samsung’s picture presets.

In other words, Dolby Vision, when applied properly (as it is on the Bravia 8 II), guarantees a degree of picture accuracy that HDR10+ does not. That said, when HDR10+ is combined with Filmmaker Mode on the S99H, it also produces an impressively authentic picture.

Sony also includes IMAX Enhanced certification and Studio Calibrated modes for Netflix, Prime Video, and Sony Pictures Core.

For serious gamers, though, the Samsung has the clear advantage. All four of its HDMI inputs are full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, with support for 4K/165Hz, 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM.

Sony also supports 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM, but only two of its four HDMI inputs offer the full HDMI 2.1 specification – and one of those doubles as the eARC port.

Samsung also offers an optional Wireless One Connect box. It adds another four HDMI inputs and transmits their signals to the television wirelessly, potentially taking the total number of HDMI 2.1 connections to eight. It’s an expensive extra rather than part of the standard package, but it’s a clever option for wall-mounted installations.

The S99H runs Samsung’s Tizen operating system, while the Bravia 8 II uses Google TV. Both offer broad app coverage and generally slick navigation, so personal preference will play a large role here. Samsung’s improved anti-reflection treatment and Art Mode are useful additions, too.

There’s one current caveat with the Sony. A software update released in June caused eARC problems for some owners using external sources routed through the TV to a separate sound system, including audio dropouts and synchronisation issues.

Sony has since released firmware 114.603.100.1, which officially addresses audio gradually becoming delayed, but audio dropouts remain for many, particularly those using an Apple TV 4K or Sky Stream as a source.

Ultimately, Dolby Vision gives the Sony an important advantage for some viewers, but the Samsung’s four HDMI 2.1 inputs, higher maximum gaming refresh rate, and optional connection box make it the more comprehensively equipped TV overall.

** Winner: Samsung S99H **

Samsung S99H vs Sony Bravia 8 II: picture quality

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This is where things get especially close – and especially important. Both TVs are exceptional performers.

The Sony Bravia 8 II produces a beautifully balanced and cinematic image. Its colours are vibrant without appearing exaggerated, its sharpness and detail are superb, and Sony’s processing gives people and objects an almost tangible solidity. It also reveals an excellent amount of information in the darkest parts of the picture.

Sony’s picture presets are unusually accurate, too. Dolby Vision Dark works superbly with Dolby Vision material, while the Professional preset is an excellent choice for most other content. You can make further adjustments, but most owners should be able to achieve a convincing picture without spending an evening buried in menus.

The Samsung is more spectacular. During our direct comparison, the S99H produced brighter, more concentrated highlights, stronger low-light colour volume, and an even more pronounced sense of contrast and three-dimensional depth.

With Blade Runner 2049, the Samsung’s handling of skin tones made the Sony appear slightly green and pasty by comparison. During the cavern sequence in Pan, the S99H delivered warmer, more vibrant skin tones and maintained richer colours in the dimly lit image. It also drew our attention away from the Sony with its combination of punchy highlights and rich colour.

The Samsung isn’t superior in every respect. The Bravia 8 II preserves more shadow detail, while some facial features and clothing textures can disappear into the darkness on the S99H during films such as Drive and The Batman. Samsung’s colours are also a little more saturated, although not to the point that they look instinctively wrong.

Both TVs handle detail, motion, and upscaling extremely well. The Sony will appeal enormously to viewers who prioritise shadow detail, cinematic restraint, and excellent out-of-the-box accuracy. Nevertheless, the Samsung’s extra brightness, richer low-light colours, and more dynamic presentation give it a narrow victory.

** Winner: Samsung S99H **

Samsung S99H vs Sony Bravia 8 II: sound

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The Samsung’s 4.2.2-channel, 70W sound system is a considerable improvement over that of its predecessor. Dialogue is crisp and well-defined, atmospheric effects spread beyond the edges of the screen, and sound placement has an impressive sense of height and precision.

It’s also sensibly tuned to avoid obvious distortion. That comes at the expense of some bass depth, however, and the S99H doesn’t go particularly loud. Samsung’s Amplify mode raises the volume but introduces some dynamic compression.

The Sony is clearly better. Its Acoustic Surface Audio+ system uses two actuators to vibrate the screen, supported by two subwoofers. This ties dialogue and effects closely to the on-screen action while still producing an impressively spacious presentation.

It also offers more detail, greater dynamic subtlety, and a warmer, fuller tonal balance. In our direct comparison using the final battle in Civil War, the Bravia 8 II organised the competing dialogue, explosions, and vehicle sounds more convincingly, creating the more impactful and immersive soundscape.

We’d still pair either television with a suitably capable soundbar or speaker system, but the Sony is one of the rare TVs that won’t automatically be improved by adding a cheap soundbar. It’s comfortably the better-sounding TV.

** Winner: Sony Bravia 8 II **

Samsung S99H vs Sony Bravia 8 II: verdict

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Planet II)

This is a contest between two outstanding televisions rather than one great TV and one obvious runner-up. Each has areas in which it’s demonstrably stronger.

The Sony Bravia 8 II produces a wonderfully balanced picture, uncovers more shadow detail, supports Dolby Vision, and sounds significantly better.

But the Samsung gets very close to the Sony in terms of authenticity, while also offering greater brightness and general picture dynamism. Add a considerably stronger gaming specification and a bolder wall-mounted design, and it becomes the better buy for most people.

It seems clear that Samsung set out to topple the Bravia 8 II, and it’s mission accomplished – albeit by a slim margin.

** Overall winner: Samsung S99H **