LG quietly announces one of its 2027 OLED TVs early – but it’s not a C6 successor

LG has announced a new OLED TV ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, but those hopeful for an early peek at the potential G7, C7 or B7 may be disappointed.

The Korean AV titan is celebrating a slew of CES 2027 innovation awards, with commendations in a wide array of categories from gaming monitors to hair dryers, and two of the Awards that it has picked up are for its new W7 OLED TV and its existing Signature OLED T6 transparent TV.

The latter was featured as part of its CES showcase last year, and it features a see-through 4K OLED display paired with a retractable contrast backing that can switch the TV from transparent to opaque.

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It also comes with LG’s “60GHz-based uncompressed 4K wireless transmission” system, which is essentially a box that houses the processing power and essential connectivity, which is beamed wirelessly to the TV.

This remains an exclusive and very expensive OLED TV, with LG asking $60,000 (it’s not currently available in the UK) for the 77-inch set. It must be pre-ordered, too, as each model is made to order and takes around six weeks to ship.

For those wanting something brand new (and a bit more mainstream), the W7 OLED TV is the more exciting of the two models mentioned here.

This TV seems to be a follow-up to last year’s W6 OLED, which revived LG’s iconic Wallpaper TV line and replaced the wireless M-series OLEDs from past lineups.

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Rather frustratingly, LG already released a super-thin OLED TV called the W7 back in 2017; it actually launched the Wallpaper series as a whole. However, there is one sure-fire way to distinguish this new model already, and, you guessed it, it’s all thanks to AI.

Details on this new set are as slim as the TV itself, but we do know it will feature “LG’s latest agentic AI, designed to better understand users’ needs and deliver more personalised experiences.”

Important picture and sound upgrades are yet to be revealed, and we probably won’t learn about those, or the rest of LG’s 2027 range, until CES 2027 in January. Stay tuned for more updates coming then.

MORE:

Read our LG W6 hands on review

As well as our LG C6 65-inch review

And check out our picks for the best OLED TVs