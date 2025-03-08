I have reviewed TVs for a decade and there's one big reason OLED remains the front runner for cinephiles

Features
By
published

There’s lots to like about Mini LED, but light control needs to get better if it wants to beat its arch-rival

LG OLED55C5 on table with Adventures in AV logo
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you have followed my recent flurry of old TV reviewer rants at sky features, you’ll know one of my big tasks this year has been reviewing a sea of Mini LED TVs.

Which is why this week I was delighted to get a slight change of pace and help our senior staff writer, Lewis Empson, test the swanky new LG C5.

Routine is great, but we all need a little variety every now and then.

In the course of our investigations, Lewis and I ran through our usual portfolio of comparative checks, running the new set head to head with rival products.

And as we went through our standard suite of test discs, I came to one conclusion as to why OLED still dominates the upper echelons of our best TV buying guide despite heavyweight companies, including Hisense and new “top dog” TCL’s efforts to push Mini LED.

It’s all to do with light control

TCL C855K 65-inch Mini LED TV

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Planet II)

Comparing any Mini LED with an OLED, you will find the latter will offer deeper blacks. This is because OLEDs have pixel-level light control, where the set charges individual pixels to create images.

Blacks are made by doing nothing at all – which is why all OLEDs offer perfect black levels.

Mini LED TVs by comparison, have a backlight. They use tiny LEDs arranged into zones that can light independently of one another; Mini LED TVs tend to have more zones than ‘standard’ LED TVs – we’re talking about a four-figure number on most models.

A 4K OLED TV, by comparison, essentially has over eight million ‘zones’ thanks to its ability to light each pixel independently.

Ultimately, while a Mini LED TV can create perfect black, it is rarely able to manage the feat, as there is usually some amount of light bleeding in from the part of the picture that is lit.

But it isn’t black level in itself that makes top end OLEDs perform better in these conditions. It’s the overall light control.

It’s all to do with consistency. Jump over to our reviews of the TCL C855K, Amazon Fire Mini LED, Hisense U8N and Hisense U7N and you’ll see one common complaint: they struggle to deal with intense scenes with a mix of very bright and very dark elements.

On the TCL C855K this results in distracting leaps where the backlight can’t control sections with enough finesse, leading to the entire screen either going too bright and looking flat, or awkwardly flipping its brightness, causing noticeable shifts to the picture.

On the others, including the Amazon Omni Fire TV Mini LED and Hisense U8N / U7N, light blooming crept in.

This is a phenomenon where there is a noticeable halo around light parts of the picture set over a dark background.

In each instance this led me to focus more on what the TV was doing, than what was happening in the movie on the Mini LED set I was reviewing – a cardinal sin for any home cinema product.

In comparison, the LG C5’s precision in managing every part of the picture creates an immersive, consistent experience that never made Lewis or me focus on the set’s background processing.

It’s this consistency with how the picture and contrast is handled by OLEDs that continues to differentiate them from Mini LEDs, which are still struggling to match that pixel-perfect precision in the top end of the market.

Will that change?

Hisense U8N (65U8N) 75-inch TV

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Planet II)

It’s hard to envision a backlit TV ever being able to match the consistent contrast control of a self-emissive pixel technology such as OLED; but that doesn’t mean Mini LED TVs don’t have their place. For starters, the cheaper manufacturing costs mean cheaper TVs for consumers, and that definitely strikes a chord with many buyers.

This is easily shown by TCL’s recent lead for sales in the premium TV market, despite the sea of (decent, but not perfect) four-star reviews we have given its sets.

I also am happy to report that, from a performance-per-pound / dollar perspective, Mini LED is the dominant player in the mid-range TV space. OLED is an inherently expensive technology to manufacture, so TVs with the impressive tech cost a premium.

But for buyers where performance is king, who want the best home cinema experience possible, and don’t mind paying for it, OLED remains the top option – and I can’t see that changing until Micro LED becomes affordable.

MORE:

These are the best 65-inch TVs we have reviewed

Our picks of the best OLED TVs

We rate the best Mini LED TVs money can buy

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Hisense U8N (65U8N) 75-inch TV
2024's Mini LED TV experiment failed – all hail OLED
Hisense U7N (65U7N) mini LED TV
I’ve tested some of the best and the big problem with Mini LED TVs is they try too hard
TCL QM6K QD-Mini LED TV
I'm a TV expert and this is the TV technology I'm most excited about at CES 2025
Hisense U7N on stand with Adventures in AV logo
OLED TVs are awesome, but you shouldn’t write off 4-star Mini LEDs – here’s why
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
The LG C5 and G5 prove step-down OLEDs are stagnating – here’s why we still recommend them
Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch TV
After months of searching, we have a new value-for-money Mini LED TV champion
Latest in Televisions
LG OLED55C5 on table with Adventures in AV logo
I have reviewed TVs for a decade and there's one big reason OLED remains the front runner for cinephiles
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
The LG C5 and G5 prove step-down OLEDs are stagnating – here’s why we still recommend them
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
LG C5 vs Sony Bravia 8: which OLED TV should you buy?
QD-OLED TV: Samsung QE65S95C
The historically anti-OLED Samsung is now selling more OLED TVs than Mini LED models
LG G5 OLED TV wall-mounted with Apple TV+&#039;s Wolfs on screen
LG has officially revealed the G5 OLED TV's price – and there are already some tempting pre-order deals
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
LG C5 (LG OLED55C5)
Latest in Features
LG OLED55C5 on table with Adventures in AV logo
I have reviewed TVs for a decade and there's one big reason OLED remains the front runner for cinephiles
Pick Of The Month March 2025 5-star products on grey background
WiiM strikes again, the B&W Zeppelin Pro impresses while Technics' latest turntable earns five-stars
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
The LG C5 and G5 prove step-down OLEDs are stagnating – here’s why we still recommend them
The 65-inch LG G5 OLED TV standing on a grey table. On the screen is an image from boxing TV show &#039;A Thousand Blows&#039;
I’ve finally seen the LG G5 OLED TV in action, and the upgrade over the G4 is much bigger than I expected
The 65-inch LG G5 OLED TV standing on a grey table. On the screen is an image from boxing TV show &#039;A Thousand Blows&#039;
LG’s new TVs have more ways than ever to screw up picture quality – but also more ways to get it right
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
The LG C5 is a great example of why I want OLED TV makers to ditch built-in speakers