I didn’t expect the price of LG’s five-star G6 OLED TV to crash this low before Black Friday

Black Friday is on the horizon, and with it comes the promise of some excellent deals in the worlds of hi-fi and home cinema.

But if you can't wait that long, there's no need to worry. That's because I've spotted a rather excellent deal on LG's flagship OLED TV, the G6, which is already down to £2159 at Hughes. That's £841 off the £3000 launch price and the lowest price we've seen yet.

You'll have to jump through a few hoops to get it this cheap, however – the code TV200 will take off £200 at checkout, and then you can claim an extra 10 per cent cashback from LG. Full details on how to claim cashback are here.

We put the LG G6 to the test with its predecessor, the five-star G5, used as a comparison. It didn't take long during a viewing of Civil War to see several small refinements that added up to a better overall experience.

“The flames in a burning night-time forest continue to offer an enthralling amount of extra detail as well as higher peaks, but, more crucially, characters’ skin tones look nicely realistic, retaining reds far better, to the point that the G5’s picture makes them look slightly jaundiced by comparison," our LG G6 review reads.

Moving to a daytime scene in a military camp, “balanced” quickly becomes the word that best describes the G6. As a helicopter swoops into the camp over a forest, it’s clear that LG has backed away from its previous focus on aggressively pushing its TVs’ peak brightness at all costs.”

This impressive picture quality is helped, no doubt, by its Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel, new display technology that uses a ‘four-stack’ panel structure to achieve higher peak and operating brightness levels while retaining colour volume and accuracy.

This is coupled with the new Alpha 11 Gen 3 AI processor and LG's Hyper Radiant Colour Technology, which enables higher peak brightness than the already dazzling G5.

Gaming support is also particularly strong. All four HDMI 2.1 inputs support up to 4K/165Hz gameplay with VRR, ALLM, and Dolby Vision Gaming HDR, which is pretty much flawless in our eyes.

Speaking of Dolby Vision, the regular version is also supported for movies and TV shows, along with HDR10 and HLG. LG's WebOS 26 also houses pretty much every streaming service you can think of, including heavy-hitters such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Audio quality has also seen a big step forward for LG, with the G6 capable of a fuller, more robust sound than its predecessors. We still recommend pairing a TV this good with a dedicated sound system, but it's great to see LG address one of the biggest weaknesses of its TVs.

The LG G6 was a five-star TV even at full price, so with an £841 discount at Hughes it's quite the bargain. For anyone who can't wait for Black Friday, you won't be disappointed by this saving on such a stunning OLED.

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Here’s our pick of the best TVs for every budget

Want a cheaper LG OLED? Check out our LG C6 review

For last year’s model, head over to our LG G5 review