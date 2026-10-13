Best speaker packages 2026

Wharfedale DX-3 HCP
It's no spring chicken, but the DX-3 HCP is still the best, cheap home cinema surround sound package available.
Wharfedale Diamond 12.1i HCP
It's hard not to fall in love with this tiny but mighty surround sound system's cohesive, entertaining sound.
Dali Sonik 5 5.1
Dali's new surround sound package is a Sonik treat and this year's Award-winner.
KEF R Meta 5.1 Speaker System
KEF's gentle giant floorstanders creative true movie magic, earning them a win at this year's Awards.
- Check out our main best surround sound systems buying guide
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Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
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