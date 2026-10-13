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Best speaker packages 2026

Best speaker package under £500

Speaker package: Wharfedale DX-3 HCP

Wharfedale DX-3 HCP

Read the full review here

It's no spring chicken, but the DX-3 HCP is still the best, cheap home cinema surround sound package available.

Best speaker package £500-£1500

Wharfedale Diamond 12.1i HCP speaker package in What Hi-Fi? test room

Wharfedale Diamond 12.1i HCP

Read the full review here

It's hard not to fall in love with this tiny but mighty surround sound system's cohesive, entertaining sound.

Best speaker package £1500-£3000

Dali Sonik 5 5.1 home cinema speaker package in test room

Dali Sonik 5 5.1

Read the full review here

Dali's new surround sound package is a Sonik treat and this year's Award-winner.

Best speaker package over £3000

KEF R Meta 5.1 Speaker System speaker package in corner of grey carpeted test room

KEF R Meta 5.1 Speaker System

Read the full review here

KEF's gentle giant floorstanders creative true movie magic, earning them a win at this year's Awards.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

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