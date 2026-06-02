This five-star JBL soundbar brings affordable Atmos to your home – more than £100 off with this excellent deal

Adding a soundbar to your home cinema setup is all about elevating the audio to deliver a more immersive experience. So if you’re looking to upgrade your sub-par TV speakers, then this deal on JBL's five-star ’bar could be just what you’re after.

For just £249 at Amazon, the JBL Bar 300MK2 has dropped to its lowest-ever price meaning you can grab Dolby Atmos sound for much, much less.

If you lack space or budget for a multi-channel speaker system, this compact Dolby Atmos soundbar is one we’re happy to recommend.

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Save £101 JBL Bar 300MK2: was £350 now £249 at Amazon It’s hard not to like the JBL Bar 300MK2 entry-level soundbar. It’s powerful and bassy, produces clear dialogue and has a convincing Dolby Atmos effect for a solo soundbar. We gave it a five-star review at full price and right now, you can pick it up for just over £100 off.

The JBL Bar 300MK2 may not quite reach the same heights as the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) in the entry-level Dolby Atmos category, but it still produces a bombastic yet detailed sound for movies. Plus, it will also cost you £110 less than its rival (currently at £359 at Amazon).

The JBL Bar 300MK2 is a great example of how a mid-range soundbar can push its compact dimensions to the limit. It measures 5 x 94 x 10cm, so is perfectly suited to partner a 48- or 55-inch TV – but, of course, it also fits nicely under a 65-inch.

Where this Dolby Atmos soundbar really comes into play is in being able to produce room-filling sound despite its size and accessible pricing. Our expert testers say in its review: “Straight out of the box, the JBL soundbar provides an immersive sound experience that is, as you would hope, a massive improvement on almost any TV’s audio.”

They add, when viewing and listening to Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning: “It packs a punch in terms of bass, too, which gives these action-heavy moments an extra level of excitement. When the helicopter flies overhead, we can feel the thrum of the chopping in the soles of our feet.”

While it doesn’t feature upward-firing drivers, the JBL offers virtualised Dolby Atmos as well as DTS Virtual:X. There are two HDMI connections – one dedicated input and an output that can also receive sound from your TV via eARC. While there is no 4K/120Hz support, the HDMI passthrough does support Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Ultimately, JBL’s weightier, more bombastic, more room-filling sound might be why you grab the Bar 300MK2 over the Sonos Beam (Gen 2). But it might also just be the price, now that it’s down to an excellent £249 at Amazon.

MORE:

This is our full JBL Bar 300MK2 review

Check out the Sonos Beam Gen 2 review

And these are the best Dolby Atmos soundbars right now