Sonos’ latest Ultra Dolby Atmos soundbar is a tough sell right now – thankfully, there are two decent backups
And both are heavily discounted, thanks to Black Friday
Black Friday proper is mere hours away. And as always, we’re being flooded with questions. One of the most common right now is: “Which Sonos soundbar should I get?”
It’s a fair one, as not one but two of the firm's current offerings are award winners. But if you’re one of the tide of readers asking if it’s worth investing in the firm's latest, five-star Sonos Beam Ultra, I have one simple answer.
Nope. Not right now.
And that’s not a dig at the unit. The Beam Ultra’s height channels and compact dimensions make it a nice middle child between the firm’s entry-level Beam 2 and Arc Ultra, when all three are normally priced.
The problem is, its siblings are currently heavily discounted, making the Beam Ultra hard to recommend this very second.
If you’re short on cash and space, the Beam Gen 2 is currently available for £305 on Amazon. The Beam Ultra currently sells for £699.
It's over 100 in soundbar years, but the Sonos Beam 2 is still the best performer you'll find for less than £500/$500.
While the Sonos Beam 2 is old, there’s a reason it won yet another Best Buy trophy at this year’s What Hi-Fi? Awards: it’s still the best Dolby Atmos soundbar available for less than £450. We know that, as we still run it against newer, similarly priced rivals whenever they land in our test rooms. We’re yet to find one to holistically beat it. Hence, we continue to recommend.
We say as much in our review: “Four years on from its launch, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 remains the best Dolby Atmos soundbar in its size and price categories. It combines impressively spacious movie sound with clarity and punch that works just as well with music, making it an affordable, all-in-one device of rare ability.”
So if you want a cheap but good Dolby Atmos soundbar, our advice is to save your pennies and go for the Beam 2, not the Beam Ultra.
Then on the other side of the coin, if performance is your focus, there’s the Sonos Arc Ultra, which you can buy for £799 on Amazon. Having run the Arc Ultra and Beam Ultra head-to-head, the primary’s improved performance is definitely worth the extra £100 investment, in our humble opinion.
The Arc Ultra is a class leader and one of the Dolby Atmos soundbars we regularly recommend to premium buyers looking for an all-round excellent performer.
Again, as per our review: “The Arc Ultra still remains a step beyond the Beam Ultra, particularly in terms of authority and sophistication. But given the Beam Ultra's more compact dimensions and lower price, that is neither a surprise nor a criticism.”
So, if you want a Dolby Atmos soundbar with Sonos branding, you’ll be best off going for the Beam 2 if you’re on a budget, or the Arc Ultra if you want a more premium experience. At least for now...
MORE:
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Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
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