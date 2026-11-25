If you want to improve your TV’s sound performance, you will probably have considered a soundbar in your search. After all, they take up much less room than a hefty speaker system and cost a lot less too if you are on a budget.

For those wanting an even more immersive sound experience, investing in a soundbar with Dolby Atmos support is a great way to go.

But which one is right for you?

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We have spotted a great Black Friday deal on one of our top recommendations in the entry-level Dolby Atmos category that is well worth your time. The JBL Bar 300 MK2 has dropped from £350 to £249 at Amazon – the best discount we have seen on the bar. We have seen that price only once before, during Amazon Prime Day earlier this year.

What makes the JBL soundbar so special? As you would hope, it sounds pretty great. When we had the 300MK2 in our dedicated test room, we were greeted with an energetic and immersive sound that provides an upgrade over the vast majority of TV speakers.

It does a great job of filling the room with sound considering the size of the unit, all while keeping voices clear and expressive. On top of that, the soundbar packs a punch in terms of bass, which gives action-heavy moments an extra level of excitement.

Under the hood, you will find five mid/bass racetrack drivers and four 0.75-inch tweeters, which together create a 5.0 sound system.

There are two HDMI connections – one dedicated input and an output that can also receive sound from your TV via eARC. While there is no 4K/120Hz support, the HDMI passthrough does support Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Its respectable price tag and engaging sound performance make this a great choice as your first soundbar, or if you simply want to upgrade from an older model.

For those who can stretch their budget a little further, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 should be at the top of your list. The Award-winner is our top choice in the entry-level Atmos category, and boasts excellent detail, control and dynamics.

The Beam is seeing a discount right now, with its price sitting at £339 at Amazon, down from the usual £449.

With either model, though, you will be getting a top-notch Atmos soundbar that should easily improve upon your TV’s speakers.

MORE:

This is our review of the JBL Bar 300MK2

Check out the best Dolby Atmos soundbars

And these are the best TV and AV Black Friday deals