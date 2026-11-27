I have tested countless soundbars over the years, but there are few that have blown me away quite as much as the KEF XIO.

It’s a great sounding piece of kit, delivering a detailed, precise and exciting overall sound. The bass performance is great as well, giving an extra punch to every scene.

The XIO sounds great with music too, which is not something that can be said with a lot of soundbars. We conclude in our review: “Overall, this is an effortlessly organised sound that captures the excitement of what you are listening to, whether that’s movies or music.” That’s not a compliment we throw around lightly.

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All of which goes to explain why I have been keeping my eyes peeled for some sort of discount on the Award-winning soundbar this Black Friday. But to no avail.

While there have been plenty of great deals on other five-star models such as the Sonos Arc Ultra and Samsung HW-Q990H, my prayers are yet to be answered when it comes to the more premium XIO. It remains at a rather eye-watering £1999.

Despite that, it is still my top recommendation if you want a premium all-in-one soundbar system that sounds great with both music and movies.

Thankfully, some of KEF’s speakers are discounted and can be added to the XIO system as dedicated surrounds. That includes the KEF LSX II, which has dropped from £1249 to £999 at Peter Tyson. You can also get the KEF LSX II LT speakers for £799 at Peter Tyson, saving you £100.

So, if you want to make the most of the Black Friday sales to start building your KEF surround sound system, then this is a great time to do it.

Just bear in mind, you need to also have the KEF KW2 RX receiver to link the primary speaker to the XIO. That will set you back an extra £149.

We haven't heard the XIO paired with any of the compatible surrounds or subwoofers, but if its immersive sound on its own is anything to go by, adding to the system should only improve it.

It’s far from the cheapest soundbar on the market, but if you can stretch your budget, then this KEF unit is a great choice, despite the lack of discounts.

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