Looking to kick back this summer and enjoy a movie (or two) with one of the best outdoor projectors? Well, the sun is shining and so is this deal that we have just found on our overall top pick.

Right now, the ultra-portable Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air can be yours for just £399 at Amazon. This dinky all-in-one, battery-powered projector is ideal if you want to be flexible with your movie watching.

And with this deal you’ll be be saving just over £150, which is big ol’ chunk of change when it comes to this impressive pick. You’ll have to be quick, though: it's only a limited time deal.

The Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air comes with a built-in battery, speakers and wi-fi, meaning it's pretty much as easy a setup as you’re going to get.

And, as far as portable projectors go, the picture you then get from the Anker Nebula Mars Air 3 is mighty impressive. In our full review, our expert testers say: “The Mars 3 Air’s pictures comfortably outgun those of most portable rivals in pretty much every department.

“For starters, we’re really struck by how sharp and detailed everything looks. Despite the projector using (like all portable models) a fairly small lens aperture, every pixel and texture of a good HD source is faithfully rendered, adding up to a really dense, smooth, cinematic finish to the picture with little evidence of visible pixel structure. Even when you push the image to beyond 100 inches.”

Its maximum picture size is a massive 150 inches, but we find that this full size loses some of its brightness. We find that an image size of between 70 and 90 inches gives us the best balance of brightness and scale.

And, picture aside, the Mars Air 3 is also pretty nice to look at all by itself. With a slick design and comfortable carry strap attached to its top edge, it's easy to move around even if it is weightier than many ultra-portable projectors.

It compensates for being that little bit heavier by providing fuss-free, easy-to-set-up movie/TV nights. It has a built-in Google TV operating system that is packed with all the popular video-streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Disney+. It also has an HDMI input, a USB port and Bluetooth for connecting other sources.

In terms of sonic performance, the Mars 3 Air has built-in speakers that our testers praise: “Not surprisingly given how small they are, most portable projectors sound pretty horrible – if they even have any built-in sound at all. The Mars 3 Air’s 2 x 8W speaker set-up, though, bucks this trend in handy fashion.”

One important feature of a truly portable projector is its battery life. And for the Mars 3 Air, you’re looking at 2.5 hours of mains-free movie playback (depending on how bright you set your picture and how loud you run your speakers).

So, if you’re looking for a projector that is affordable, compact, feature-packed, and just about bright enough to be used outside, the Mars Air 3 is a heck of a pick.

And right now, it's reduced to just £399 at Amazon. But hurry: this mobile movie marvel is on a limited-time deal, so it won't be sticking around for long!

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Read our Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air review

And these are the best portable projectors you can currently buy

You might also want one of the best soundbars to go with it