A proper home cinema, made using well-matched parts, is truly magical. That’s part of the reason enthusiasts such as ourselves are willing to destroy our room’s feng shui in pursuit of said magic.

You all know what I’m talking about: placing giant floorstanders and standmounts throughout the room, occasionally drilling components into the ceiling. And then the cables. The never-ending, snaking cables…

But, having talked to many of my non-cinephile friends, I have come to understand some people want the big screen, blow-your-socks-off Dolby Atmos home cinema experience, but aren’t so up for the cable management or trip to B&Q for a power drill and wee bit of room treatment.

So I built this system using Black Friday deals on two products we've fully reviewed and recommend, focused on delivering the magic, minus the faff.

For our projector, we have the Award-winning Hisense M2 Pro. I helped review this and can confirm it’s a tiny but mighty coffee table projector capable of delivering a surprisingly cinematic, up to 200-inch image within seconds of being unboxed. Featuring app support built in, you don’t even have to add an external source.

Highlights include flawless HDR support and the ability to throw an image full of surprisingly high levels of contrast and detail. Sure it’s black level isn’t perfect, but it handles the compromise well, retaining plenty of dark detail, making it one of the simplest and best looking projector’s you’ll find for the money.

In fact, my only big complaints about it are its single HDMI connection and thin inbuilt stereo audio – which is barely good enough for watching the odd episode of Bake Off.

Enter the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad. Yes, it’s expensive. That’s a big reason we gave it four, not five, stars when we first reviewed it. But it’s a perfect fit for this system for three reasons.

First, because it sounds great and is capable of delivering Atmos with suitable height and finesse to get you truly immersed in whatever you’re watching.

Second, because it’s blissfully simple to set up and doesn’t take up lots of space. As the name suggests, the system pairs four wireless satellite speakers to the projector using a central command box, connected to the HDMI eARC socket – making the M2’s lack of connectivity a non-issue.

Third, it’s been heavily discounted during this year’s Black Friday sale, making our primary concern about it less of an issue.

On the off chance you also want stands for your Quad speakers, I've included a pair with the list. Though we haven't tested them, so I can't attest to their quality.

Hands in the air, this system won’t deliver the same level of performance as a full-fat home cinema featuring a good, premium long-throw projector, AVR and 5.1 multi-speaker surround sound package. But it’ll take a lot less space and time to set up. It'll also get you a lot of the way there when it comes to picture and sound quality, making it an easy recommendation for people looking for big-screen thrills at home, minus the faff.

MORE:

These are the best projectors we’ve tested

Our experts’ picks of the best Black Friday home cinema deals

We rank the best surround sound systems