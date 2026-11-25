Buying and building your first home cinema can be quite a daunting task; just one look at the back of an AVR is enough to send an AV newbie into a spiral, and picking the right speaker package can feel like a shot in the dark at times.

But it doesn't have to be stressful; if anything, it should be an enjoyable process. This system is designed for your enjoyment, after all, and as we've said on many occasions, home cinema isn't a competitive sport.

With the Black Friday sales now in full effect, now is the ideal time to strike if you've been thinking about taking your first leap into the world of home cinema.

And if you follow this five-star and heavily discounted system that I've built from my list of personal favourite components, chances are you'll be ready to immerse yourself in proper cinema-quality picture and audio in no time – just don't forget the popcorn...

This straightforward system blends some of home cinema's finest, Award-winning products together for a showstopping picture and sound spectacle. Easy to set up thanks to automatic calibration on the Sony AVR and AWOL projector, you'll be watching movies on the big screen quicker than you might expect.

Depending on whether you opt for the Wharfedale or Dali speakers, the whole system will cost you £3726 or £4026 respectively. To put that into perspective, that's in the ballpark of the excellent Sony VPL-XW5000ES alone; and while that's a stunning step-up projector in its own right, it doesn't feature sound or streaming built in.

Breaking down the system into its parts, we'll start with the highly versatile Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2, which has recently been renamed Valerion Pro 2. This stylish box incorporates a dazzling, bright and sharp picture with Google TV streaming smarts and even a decent built-in sound system.

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It's also a doddle to set up thanks to its very solid automatic calibration system, which covers auto image size, auto keystone correction and auto focus options. Manual image correction settings are also on board for making final tweaks where required.

While you could, in theory, just buy the projector on its own and call it a day thanks to all of that built-in functionality, you ideally want a proper surround sound system to truly sell the experience.

The Sony TA-AN1000 is, without a question, my top AV amplifier recommendation here, as it delivers an agile, dynamic and exciting sound while balancing nuance and subtlety with ease.

It also features an automatic room calibration system which literally takes minutes to complete, and with additional HDMI 2.1 connectivity, this AV amplifier will serve as the beating heart of your new system. Note: we recommend factoring in the cost of some high-speed HDMI 2.1 cables and speaker cables here in order to hook everything up.

Picking a speaker package is slightly trickier, as I've selected two recommendations. If you're looking to spend less than £4000 on a complete system, then the all-standmount Wharfedale Diamond 12.1i HCP is a stellar choice, offering a bold, spacious and textured sound that is guaranteed to impress for the money.

Bass is especially excellent, and as this package uses matching speakers for the fronts and surrounds, sonic cohesion is also a major plus.

However, if you can spare the additional £300, then the Dali Sonik 5 5.1 package is a true game changer. The Sonik 5 floorstanders are real showstoppers for both movies and music, and the Sonik 1 standmounts and Sonik Cinema centre channel deliver truly immersive surround effects and crisp, rich dialogue, respectively.

Given that your speakers of choice are likely the longest-lasting elements of this system – no software support to worry about here – I'd urge you to spring for the Dalis if possible.

The unfortunate news is that both speaker systems are currently refusing to budge from their RRP, despite it being Black Friday. I'm keeping a keen eye on them to see if that changes during the Black Friday weekend.

Feeding this system with the highest quality material is, of course, the sensible thing to do, and while the projector has streaming covered, I had to include a 4K Blu-ray player in the mix.

The Panasonic DP-UB820 may be getting long in the tooth, but it remains a fantastic disc player for physical media fans, and truthfully, there are very few alternatives out there right now. That's not too much of an issue, given that the Panasonic is adept at delivering a crisp, sharp and punchy image with ease.

If you're looking for a fuss-free set-up that's beginner-friendly, but doesn't compromise on picture and sound quality, then this system is a great way to wade into the world of home cinema without diving into the deep end.

And with a handful of decent Black Friday deals on offer here, it's a great time to save some money while you're at it.

MORE:

Black Friday TV and AV deals live: our home cinema experts pick the best deals on OLEDs, Dolby Atmos soundbars, AV receivers and more

I'm on the hunt for the best streaming Black Friday discounts – these are the biggest deals so far

Here are the best projectors that we've tested