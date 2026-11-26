It's hard to beat being able to hold your favourite film in your hands if you are a movie fan. You don't need to worry about rights ownership or endless streaming service price hikes, only about where you are going to display the disc in your home.

And there's no better format to watch it on than in 4K Blu-ray. They deliver a sublime combination of native 4K resolution, support for the extended light range of high dynamic range technology and support for data bit rates of more than 100Mbps.

Unlucky for us AV fans, though, they can be pretty expensive. Your average 4K Blu-ray will set you back around £20, and rare editions can cost upwards of £50.

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Thankfully, we have spotted brilliant Black Friday discounts on some of the most iconic films ever made. That includes a box set of The Godfather. The first film sits comfortably in second place on IMDb's list of the top 250 movies, despite coming out way back in 1972.

Also on the list is E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, which is a heart-warming and beautifully crafted sci-fi release from Steven Spielberg. The use of practical effects and emotive storytelling really is a sight to behold. And you can get both for a tempting discount.

When buying through HMV, make sure to use the code HIDEF20 at checkout. And, when using Amazon, you need to tick the voucher box to get the best price.

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