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Best home cinema amplifiers 2026

Best home cinema amplifier under £1500

Home cinema amplifier: Sony TA-AN1000

Sony TA-AN1000

Read the full review here

The Sony TA-AN1000's stellar features and immersive sound earn it the top spot for another year.

Best home cinema amplifier over £1500

Marantz Cinema 30 AVR

Marantz Cinema 30

Read the full review here

The Cinema 30 delivers all the performance and features you would expect in a luxurious and refined package.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

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