Technika HDMI review

Coming from the house of Tesco, this cheap HDMI does a job, but it's certainly no class-leader Tested at £15.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Cheap enough, but for not much more money you can get so much better

For

  • Price
  • crisp sound
  • good value

Against

  • Cheap construction
  • noise
  • unsteady motion
  • colours are washed out

Technika is Tesco's own brand and, as a notch above the very cheapest, still represents good value despite a cheap feel to its construction.

The sound is clear and crisp, although it lacks the detail and dynamics of pricier cables.

Unfortunately the colour palette is washed out, with scenery appearing dull, and skin tones looking unnatural and plastic.

The picture is subject to noise, blurring and unsteady motion.

Three stars it is – and that's just for the price; for just £15 more you could have the QED Profile.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.gembird.com
Brand NameGembird
Product TypeA/V Cable
ManufacturerGembird
Manufacturer Part NumberCC-HDMI-10
Package TypeBulk
Product NameTechnika HDMI
Product ModelCC-HDMI-10

Technical Information

Cable TypeHDMI
Cable Length3 m
Connector on Second End1 x 19-pin HDMI Male
Contact PlatingGold
Connector on First End1 x 19-pin HDMI Male

Miscellaneous

Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationRoHS

Physical Characteristics

ColourBlack