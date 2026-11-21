I’m a movie fanatic, so I’m nervous to admit something to you all: I have never seen Taxi Driver. I know, I know, it’s a crime, and I should be punished accordingly. With the film turning 50, however, I thought it was about time I watched the 1976 release.

If you also have not seen Martin Scorsese’s classic release, let me fill you in. The film follows Travis (played by a fresh-faced Robert De Niro), a lonely insomniac who takes late shifts as a taxi driver in New York City. His mental state slowly declines, and we see him walk further down a dark path.

When I decided to watch the film, I faced a dilemma: which format should I choose?

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Our preferred format for any movie is a 4K Blu-ray, thanks to its high bitrate and low compression, which can usually be relied upon to deliver the best quality for both sound and picture.

The limited edition Taxi Driver 4K disc, however, will set you back an eye-boggling £600 on Amazon in the UK. Now, I might be willing to spend more on physical media, but even I am not shelling out that amount for a film. (You can find it cheaper second-hand, thankfully.)

That leaves me with the Blu-ray disc. We have the film's 40th-anniversary edition in our test room, featuring the 4K restoration transfer on a 1080p Blu-ray disc. Even though it has been sitting on our shelf for a while, I have yet to use it myself, so this was the perfect opportunity to give it time to shine.

You can, however, get a 4K picture via streaming with Dolby Vision, and thankfully it is available on the Award-winning Apple TV platform. Streaming is the more convenient option, and on paper it offers higher resolution than the Blu-ray. It’s cheaper as well, as you can buy it on Apple TV for £7.99 compared to the Blu-ray’s price tag of £24 at Amazon.

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So, which is the better investment?

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There’s no better way to compare than with our current reference sound system and some top-notch home cinema kit. For audio, the Award-winning KEF R Meta 5.1 Speaker System is a no brainer. It comprises of a pair of front left and right R7 Meta floorstanders, two R3 Meta standmounters as surrounds, an R6 centre speaker, and the KC92 subwoofer.

For the picture, I opt for the Award-winning Epson EH-LS9000. The 2022 Apple TV 4K makes for a worthy platform when watching on streaming, and the Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player for the disc. That is all fed through the Denon AVC-A1H AV receiver. With all that plugged in and ready to go, I sit down to watch the 50-year-old classic for the first time.

Streaming versus Blu-ray

With both the disc and the stream, Taxi Driver makes for an engaging and incredibly disturbing watch, and I mean that in a complimentary way. De Niro’s Travis is an awkward and unhinged protagonist, viewing the world through a distorted lens that no one ever properly challenges. As we see him become infatuated with an uninterested love interest, Betsy, his cringeworthy behaviour makes for uncomfortable viewing.

The picture performance between the two is pretty similar for the most part, and it is difficult to find fault with either format. The creases of Travis’s corduroy jacket and the bright stripes of Betsy’s dress when they meet for the first time look detailed and vibrant without seeming artificial.

As you would expect from a movie that is half a century old, there is a fair bit of grain in the film. But for me, that is part of the movie’s character and gives it a charming look that is essential to its DNA. When comparing the two, there does seem to be a more cinematic quality with the Blu-ray, where the grain looks a touch more organic and film-like.

There’s no Dolby Atmos mix with either format, so we are getting a 5.1 presentation for audio. And this is where the Blu-ray really shines. Although the stream sounds pretty detailed and voices are brought to the forefront of the mix without being overpowered, the disc’s portrayal lends an extra level of texture that makes voices feel more realistic.

This continues with Bernard Herrmann’s beautiful score, which I found myself humming days after watching the film. The main theme’s sultry saxophone is portrayed well with both formats, but the Blu-ray sounds less processed to my ears and feels closer to how the director intended it to be heard.

So, which one will I be returning to? While they are well-matched when it comes to picture performance, for me the less compressed-sounding audio gives the Blu-ray the edge in this head-to-head.

There’s also, of course, the bonus of having it physically in your hands, which makes it worth the extra cost in my eyes, as you are not at the mercy of changing rights ownership. That said, the 4K stream still offers a crisp and detailed picture that is a great option if you don't have a disc spinner and like the convenience of being able to watch from anywhere (for now).

Either way, if you haven’t seen this classic, I think it’s well worth a watch, especially on a top-notch home cinema system.

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