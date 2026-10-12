New Apple TV 4K: more details leak ahead of tomorrow's announcement

The next Apple TV 4K is expected to launch at tomorrow's Welcome Home event, and now some last-minute details have leaked ahead of the announcement.

We have an expected release date (30th October), the processor (A19 Pro with 8GB RAM) and some extra features (built-in mics for Siri AI, plus an updated Siri remote with a built-in speaker to make it easier to find).

Of course, none of this is official. But seeing as it's all come via Bloomberg's Mark Gurman – possibly the most reliable Apple leaker there is – so close to the expected announcement, we anticipate at least a lot of it to be on the money.

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Gurman also had some beans to spill on the new HomePod Mini that's rumoured to launch at the same event.

He says it will feature the same S10 chip as the Apple Watch Series 10, which is a big improvement on the current model's S5 chip. And he reckons it will come in five colours: green, pink, blue, white, and midnight.

These devices will apparently be joined by a new device called Apple HomeView. This will serve as a smart home hub, coming in either wall-mounted or tabletop form factors. Both will feature touchscreens, the A18 chip and support Siri for voice controls. The tabletop version will reportedly have "better sound quality" than the HomePod Mini.

Also expected is a slew of smart home devices like locks and lights made by LG and Schneider Electric, both under the name 'Apple Home Collection'.

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The last Apple TV 4K launched in 2022, and the original HomePod Mini in 2020 – an age when it comes to these kinds of devices. Apple recently increased the price of both due to the ongoing global RAM shortage, so we'll be keenly watching the pricing of the new models.

We'll bring you all the news from tomorrow's event as soon as it's announced.

MORE:

Read our Apple TV 4K (2022) review

And our HomePod Mini review

Apple HomePod 2 vs HomePod Mini: what are the differences?