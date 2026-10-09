Apple announces "Welcome Home" event for the 13th of October – are we finally about to see a new Apple TV 4K and HomePod Mini?

Hot on the heels of its iPhone 18 Pro launch in September, Apple has announced its next event, with an apparent focus on smart home devices.

According to MacRumors, the event, which is titled "Welcome Home", is rumoured to centre around an array of refreshed and all-new products, including a smart lock, doorbell and thermostat. All of which sound interesting, but we're more interested in the potential AV-related announcements.

Luckily for us, it seems as though two hugely overlooked devices in Apple's lineup might finally get some overdue attention, with new versions of the Apple TV 4K and HomePod Mini expected to break cover.

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The Apple TV 4K was last updated in 2022, with the current model earning multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards. Speculation over a new model has been rife for several years, although there was suspicion that Apple kept delaying the new model as it's expected to be heavily reliant on the company's Apple Intelligence system; which, as we know, didn't meet expectations.

With Siri AI now established and, from our experience, much more robust than Apple's previous attempt at AI, the Apple TV 4K could now be primed for launch. The new streaming box is also expected to sport an A19 or A19 Pro chip from the iPhone 17 series, and Apple's N1 connectivity chip for improved wi-fi and Bluetooth.

It's also slated to come with an upgraded Siri Remote – our fingers are tightly crossed for backlit buttons – and more RAM is also potentially on the table, too. We are, of course, hoping for picture and sound upgrades too.

Onto the HomePod Mini, its slated to also receive the N1 chip, and a newer S-series processor to support Siri AI. New colours have also been leaked, with new pink and sage green options to choose from. Given that the HomePod Mini hasn't had a proper upgrade since it launched in 2020, we're also expecting an upgrade to sound performance too.

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Finally, and on the subject of HomePods, Apple is also expected to launch an all-new addition to the lineup. It's expected to be a home hub for controlling smart devices, with an expected design that blends an iPad with a HomePod.

Two configurations have been rumoured; one with a display and speaker base, and the other that is just a display for managing smart devices and appliances. Amazon and Google have both launched smart speaker/display hybrids previously in the form of the Echo Show and Nest Hub series respectively, so Apple could have its competition cut out.

Apple hasn't confirmed if this will be a full-blown event or if its announcements will come in the form of press releases on its newsroom. Either way, we'll be diligently watching out for information next week, especially if it includes confirmation of our two most highly anticipated products of the year.

MORE:

Read our full Apple TV 4K (2022) review

As well as our Apple HomePod Mini review

And check out our picks for the best wireless speakers