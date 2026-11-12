How to watch Australia vs England ODI series 2026: Live stream cricket for free from anywhere

Watch Australia vs England ODI series 2026 live streams

The Australia vs England ODI series 2026 represents a perfect opportunity for cricket's age-old rivals to play themselves into some form ahead of the 50-over World Cup next year.

The Aussies have won just two of their past eight bilateral ODI series, while Harry Brook's visitors seek to improve on a poor recent showing against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Follow our guide below for where to watch Australia vs England ODI series 2026 live streams online and on TV wherever you are.

Australia vs England ODI Series: Quick Guide

Can I watch Australia vs England ODI series 2026 for free?

Unfortunately, there are no dedicated free live streams for the Australia vs England ODI series 2026, though there are free trial options if you live Down Under.

Fox Cricket via Foxtel is showing the series, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports, which comes with a 7-day free trial. Or you can get your first month for AU$1.

The first innings of the 1st ODI will be available without cost thanks to Kayo Freebies. To take up the offer, log on to Kayo Sports, register your details and follow the prompts to Kayo Freebies.

Channel 5 will show free hour long highlights of the series in the UK.

Outside Australia today? We recommend Surfshark for unblocking Kayo Sports.

How to watch Australia vs England ODI series 2026 live streams using a VPN

You won't be able to watch your go-to Australia vs England ODI series 2026 live stream while travelling overseas. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. Therefore you need a Virtual Private Network or VPN.

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How to watch Australia vs England ODI series 2026 live streams in the US

In the US, dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the Australia vs England ODI series 2026.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow's coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Not in the US right now? Use Surfshark to watch your regular cricket stream.

How to watch Australia vs England ODI series 2026 live streams in the UK

The Australia vs England ODI series 2026 is being shown on TNT Sports in the UK.

Alternatively, you can live stream the game on HBO Max, which includes TNT Sports on certain plans. Prices start at £30.99 a month on a rolling basis or £25.99 a month if you commit to a whole year.

Outside the UK today? Use Surfshark VPN to watch the cricket as if you were back home.

How to watch Australia vs England ODI series 2026 live streams in India

Cricket fans in India can watch every ball of the 2026 ODI series between Australia and England on the Star Sports Network on TV and online on JioHotstar.

Subscriptions to JioHotstar start from just Rs. 79/month (around $0.85 USD). You can just get an annual package for just Rs. 499 ($5.40 USD).

Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN.

How to watch Australia vs England ODI series 2026 live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Australia vs England ODI series 2026 is available to watch on Fox Cricket via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial. Or you can get your first month for AU$1.

Outside Australia right now? Use Surfshark to access your preferred Australia vs England ODI series 2026 coverage.

How to watch Australia vs England live streams in South Africa

The Australia vs England ODI series 2026 is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv access package to watch Supersport coverage of the three-match series, with prices starting at Rs399/month for the streaming version.

Outside South Africa right now? You'll need to get a VPN to access your usual cricket coverage from back home.

Australia vs England ODI Series: Preview

At present, this will be the last time Mitch Marsh's team will play an ODI before the World Cup in eight months' time and, with elite pace trio Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood sitting out the series ahead of the upcoming Test series with New Zealand, it will be a chance for the second-string bowlers to stake their claim for a squad place. Xavier Bartlett will be principal among them, the 27-year-old having taken 23 wickets at an average of 21 in 12 matches so far, while up-and-coming Mahli Beardman is set to make his international debut. Matthew Renshaw and Cooper Connolly, who scored his first international hundred against Bangladesh earlier this year, will provide middle-order hitting and a spin option.

England, meanwhile, will again be without Jacob Bethell after the left-hander reported knee swelling after a summer operation, with his presence in the upcoming Test series in South Africa in serious doubt. Attack leader Josh Tongue is also out, which is a worry after it was the bowling unit that struggled to put Pakistan and Sri Lanka away, following a three-series winning run. Skipper Brook scored a double hundred in that tri-series, while Ben Duckett twice reached three figures in a rapidly developing opening partnership with Tom Banton. Left-armer Eddie Jack may get a chance to impress while Jofra Archer returns to the squad.

Finally, keep an eye out for more to come out from Sandpapergate after Usman Khawaja's autobiography reopened old wounds surrounding who knew what.

What are the Australia vs England ODI series 2026 squads? Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa. England squad: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Eddie Jack, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root.

What time does the Australia vs England 1st ODI start? The 1st ODI between Australia and England at Optus Stadium, Perth, starts at 11:30am AWST local time on Friday, November 13. That's 3:30am GMT / 2:30pm AEDT. In the US it's 10.30pm ET / 7.30pm PT on Thursday, November 12.

What is the Australia vs England ODI series 2026 schedule? 1st ODI – Friday, November 13

Optus Stadium, Perth

3.30am GMT / 2.30pm AEDT / 10.30pm ET (Thu) 2nd ODI – Sunday, November 15

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

3.30am GMT / 2.30pm AEDT / 10.30pm ET (Sat) 3rd ODI – Wednesday, November 18

Bellerive Oval, Hobart

3.30am GMT / 2.30pm AEDT / 10.30pm ET (Tue)

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