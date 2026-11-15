How to watch I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2026: Live stream for free from anywhere

Watch I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2026 live streams

Overview Watch I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2026 daily from Nov. 16

Free Streams: ITVX (UK)

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The UK’s most-loved jungle-based reality show, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, is back for its 26th edition, set to go on air on Monday, November 16. Hosted, as always, by Ant and Dec, this season features eleven contestants, including former England footballer and manager Wayne Rooney, whose wife Coleen was a runner-up in 2024.

Other familiar faces include Joanna Page, who played Stacey in Gavin and Stacey; AJ Odudu, a former Big Brother presenter; stand-up comedian Jack Skipper; and Sharky, the famous YouTuber and Beta Squad member. Ade Adepitan, a Paralympian and TV presenter, also becomes the first wheelchair user on the show.

The contestants stay in a jungle camp for about three weeks, while viewers vote them out one at a time until one is crowned King or Queen of the Jungle. They sleep on camp beds, cook over an open fire, and share chores such as collecting water, chopping wood, and keeping the fire going.

And then there are the challenges that add to the drama. Every day, one or more campmates take on a trial involving creepy crawlies, water, heights, tight spaces, or unpleasant food. Each trial offers stars to win, with every star earning a meal for the whole camp. Celebrities can quit at any point by shouting, “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!”

Follow our guide below for where to watch I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2026 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

How can I watch I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2026 for free

Every single episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2026 will be available to stream for free on ITV, with live streaming available via ITVX.

All you need is a valid TV license to stream the show from anywhere, completely FREE.

Just sign up for a free ITV account or download the ITV app on your mobile device. You'll need to provide your email address and a UK postcode (e.g., W1A 1AA).

Outside the UK? Use NordVPN to unlock your free I’m A Celeb stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2026 live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2026 live streams while traveling outside the UK. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any I’m A Celebrity 2026 live stream from anywhere in the world.

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Can I watch I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2026 in the US, Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is exclusive to ITV in the UK, so there are no local streaming options for people in the US, Canada, Australia or elsewhere.

Traveling in any of these countries from the UK? You can access your regular I’m A Celebrity 2026 streams by simply downloading a good VPN, as detailed above.

Who is in I’m A Celeb 2026 cast? Ade Adepitan

AJ Odudu

Chloe Burrows

Claire Sweeney

Jack Skipper

Joanna Page

Leomie Anderson

Mariella Frostrup

Ricky Wilson

Sharky

Wayne Rooney

Who are the recent I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! champions? 2025 – YouTuber Angry Ginge (real name Morgan Burtwistle)

2024 – Danny Jones

2023 – Sam Thompson

2022 – Jill Scott

2021 – Danny Miller

2020 – Giovanna Fletcher

2019 – Jacqueline Jossa

2018 – Harry Redknapp

2017 – Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo

2016 – Scarlett Moffatt

Which devices can I watch I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2026 on ITV with? Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

(Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs) Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

(please note: some models aren’t supported) Android app (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

(Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

(tvOS 14 or later) Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

(Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield) Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

(please note: some models aren’t supported) Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (please note: some models aren’t supported)

(TVs and set-top boxes) (please note: some models aren’t supported) iOS app (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above (Head to the ‘My ITV’ section of the app and tap ‘Sign in’)

(iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above (Head to the ‘My ITV’ section of the app and tap ‘Sign in’) LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

Smart TVs (2016-2024) Now Smart Sticks/Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

(minimum firmware v11.5.0) PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

(PS4 and PS5) Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

(Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0) Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV)

(2017 and above - 2016 models only offer on demand TV) Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

(360, Stream, TiVo) YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

(BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk) Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)