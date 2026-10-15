Are you a Sky Sports subscriber? You can now save money by paying only for the sports you want to watch

Sky has just announced two new Sky Sports memberships for their NOW streaming service.

The Football membership will provide access to Sky Sports’ football coverage only, with prices starting from £23.99 a month.

Conversely, the Multi-Sport Membership includes Sky’s non-football coverage. Formula 1, golf majors, international cricket, year-round tennis, darts, rugby, NFL and more are all part of the membership, which starts at £19.99 a month.

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Fans can still enjoy access to all coverage through the regular Sky Sports membership, which has been renamed All Sky Sports and starts at £27.99 a month.

By choosing a Football or Multi-Sport membership, fans can save £4 or £8 a month, respectively compared to paying for an All Sky Sports membership.

However, these prices are only for the Standard membership with 720p picture quality and stereo sound. A Boost membership for 1080p Full HD quality and Dolby 5.1 sound costs an extra £6, while Ultra Boost for 4K and Dolby Atmos support is £9 more.

If we're to do the maths here, with Ultra Boost, that brings Multi-Sport to £28.99 a month, Football to £32.99 and All Sky Sports to £36.99. Do note, however, that no 4K channels are included with the Football membership.

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The recently announced Multiview feature will also be available when selected Premier League fixtures overlap.

While these extra memberships will undoubtedly add some confusion to the already complex subscription options, we welcome the extra flexibility to pay only for the sports you actually watch.

It's been a busy few months for Sky – we recently had a sneak peek at the new TV OS, while the mobile streaming app is getting a picture quality boost.

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