If you’re obsessive about audio but don’t quite have the living space to accommodate a hulking rack of hi-fi separates, an all-in-one speaker system can provide an excellent workaround.

These systems come in all shapes and sizes – and, indeed, varying qualities – but when a company manages to strike the winning combination of functionality and finesse, the results are hard to ignore.

The KEF LS50 Wireless II is a product that does exactly that. In fact, we are so impressed by this system’s performance that it won its seventh consecutive What Hi-Fi? Award at this year’s ceremony.

As part of the Black Friday sales, this stunning KEF system is seeing a £500 discount, bringing it down to a price of £1699 at Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson and Richer Sounds. That’s a significant saving on a system that has remained at the top of its game for almost a decade!

Winning one What Hi-Fi? Award is an achievement in itself, so to do so seven times in a row is quite something. The KEF LS50 Wireless II earned itself a five-star rating at review, of course, providing as it did a significant upgrade over its already impressive predecessor.

So what sets this KEF system apart? Well, to start with, inside each speaker’s striking chassis, KEF has used its innovative Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT). This design places a maze-like plastic structure behind the tweeter to absorb 99 per cent of unwanted sound that would otherwise meddle with the tweeter’s forward output.

The company has also opted for a 12th-generation Uni-Q driver array, which puts a 25mm aluminium tweeter at the centre of a 130mm aluminium mid/bass driver, a move that improves stereo imaging as you move around the listening space.

The LS50 Wireless II use 100W of dedicated Class A/B amplification for the tweeter and 280W for the mid/bass driver, which should provide plenty of oomph for most domestic listening situations.

The speakers can handle files up to 24-bit/96kHz resolution in wireless mode; that jumps up to 24-bit/384kHz and DSD256 when the pair has a physical link.

Among the extensive streaming options available within the KEF Connect app are Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Amazon Music, Qobuz and Deezer. Your options don’t end there, though: this system also supports AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, Bluetooth 5.0, as well as being Roon Ready.

Physical connections include HDMI eARC, coaxial, optical and 3.5mm auxiliary inputs, alongside dual subwoofer outputs.

When we reviewed the LS50 Wireless II, we were impressed by the improvement that the MAT technology made to treble cleanliness, while mids and bass frequencies also sounded more defined compared with the originals. The soundstage, meanwhile, was more spacious, with a greater sense of separation between instruments.

At this reduced price, the LS50 Wireless II are exceptional value for a pair of premium active speakers that pack so many features into their relatively compact cabinets. Snap them up quickly from Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson or Richer Sounds before they are gone!

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Read our full KEF LS50 Wireless II review

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