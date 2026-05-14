The Pure Classic Aura not only looks fantastic but is now £50 off at Amazon

If you were browsing the best Bluetooth speakers, you’d be forgiven for thinking that all the speaker brands got together and decided that the only two shape options were either a pill or a disc. Come on, JBL and Sonos, let’s mix it up a bit.

One speaker, at least, to buck the trend is the four-star Pure Classic Aura, which is shaped more like a traditional radio. It features an elegant wood look which adds warmth and character to any living space, and it even includes ambient strip lighting – because why not?

If you’re already dreaming of having one in your kitchen or living room, you’ll be glad to hear that its price has been slashed from £119 to just £82 at Amazon.

Latest Videos From

Best Pure Bluetooth speaker deal

Save £37 Pure Classic Aura : was £119 now £82 at Amazon If you want a classic-looking Bluetooth speaker that will look the part at home, then the Pure Classic Aura is a great shout. With its attractive design and room-filling sound, it's everything you could want from a super budget-friendly speaker. The offer is only for the brown finish.

Most Bluetooth speakers are designed to be chucked in a bag or on a back seat to accompany you on your travels; take, for example, the Award-winning JBL Flip 7 or the eminently likeable Bose SoundLink Flex.

The Pure Classic Aura, however, is designed to be plonked onto your desk or kitchen worktop, even if its lightweight build and removable rubber carry strap mean you can move it easily between rooms and/or residences. An IPX2 rating, meanwhile, means it should survive being briefly sprayed with water if you’re a touch careless with your kitchen tap.

Its party piece is the collection of small circular LEDs on the rear panel that shine a variety of colours (both static and dynamic), creating an attractive halo of coloured light behind the speaker that work best when it's placed near a rear wall.

Bluetooth 5.3 support offers the only means of connection besides a 3.5mm auxiliary input, while the built-in battery pack offers 30 hours of playback on a single charge.

Pure didn’t forget to make a speaker that sounds the part. Thanks to its 40-watt output, the Classic Aura is happy to go loud when you push the volume dial, serving up an impressively wide, open soundstage with pleasing detailed and nuance, particularly through. Dynamics are nicely handled, too, with the classy speaker conveying shifts in intensity and volume when required.

All in all, the Classic Aura has serious substance to go with all of that style. Check it out and its new deal price at Amazon.

MORE:

Read our Pure Classic Aura review

Also consider the JBL Flip 7

Best Bluetooth speakers tried and tested for every budget