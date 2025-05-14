The five-star JBL Charge 5 wireless speaker is now cheaper than ever before

The JBL Charge 5 has long held its position at the top of the best Bluetooth speakers – and it lost that spot only when its successor, the JBL Charge 6, came along.

But, being trumped by a newer version of itself doesn't mean this speaker is not still an impressive performer. And it's even more impressive in this deal.

It is just £92 at Amazon, the lowest price this stunning Bluetooth speaker has ever been. And it's available in six different colours; if you fancy it in black, you'll have to part with £3 more. Whichever way you look at it, it's an incredible saving on the £160 we first reviewed this speaker at.

JBL Charge 5 was £160 now £92 at Amazon (save £68)

The JBL Charge 5 is a rugged, portable and no-nonsense speaker. With every new generation of Bluetooth speaker, JBL improves their spec and this one has impressed us for a long time with its clear and detailed sound, wider soundstage and updated dustproofing. All this makes for an excellent model that has been hard to beat (until it beat itself with the JBL Charge 6).

We have been recommending the JBL Charge 5 for a long time. The only reason we've been a touch quieter of late is because the five-star Charge 6 has made a spectacular arrival.

The Charge 5 is still a superb wireless Bluetooth speaker, though, boasting a build that is perfect for using outside and in. Its IP67-rating means it can tackle rugged conditions, and stand up to being immersed in water and covered in dust.

This speaker is dedicated to bringing you tunes all day long with a seriously impressive 20 hours of playback from a single charge. And the JBL PartyBoost button means you can link up to 100 other PartyBoost-enabled speakers, including the five-star Flip 6, and the chance to link two Charge 5s in stereo mode. With this deal, you're almost getting two for the price of one, anyway.

We praised the Charge 5's sound in our full review: "Vocals are also more energised and feel well-placed in what is an expansive mix for a portable speaker of this size," we said, as well as noting that the "Charge 5 is capable of delicacy and nuance as well as oomph and bass clout."

With all things considered, this What Hi-Fi? Award winner seriously impressed at full price – and now it's just £92 at Amazon. Grab it while you can and enjoy your JBL Charge 5 alongside some well-earned time by the pool.

